Atlas announces market expansion and sustainability plans, as the company doubles down on Web 3.0

Plans include achieving 3X geographical expansion and 100% green energy by 2024

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Technology Management (Atlas), the Singapore headquartered technology group and one of the world's largest next-generation computing infrastructure-as-a-service providers, has announced its expansion plans as part of its move to double down on its strategy to become a leader in Web 3.0 computing infrastructure.

Web 3.0 is the next chapter of the internet underpinned by blockchain technology and characterized by distributed computing, autonomous and intelligent models of operation. Atlas has long been a leader in the building cutting-edge infrastructure solutions in high performance and application specific computing to support the development of Web 3.0. Its comprehensive service offering includes ASIC computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware and software, API support as well as storage.

Atlas has witnessed rapid growth over the past year and recently opened new offices in Dubai and Norway. Building on this momentum, the company plans to further expand its coverage in nine countries and regions to over 30 in the next five years. This will give Atlas second-to-none coverage in supporting the Web 3.0 transformation of enterprises and partners anywhere in the world.

Climate change is one of humanity's biggest challenges and tackling it is the responsibility of every company. Given the need to deliver high performance computing and infrastructure to support the development of Web 3.0, minimizing its environmental impact is essential to its future success. Atlas upholds the belief in "tech for good" and is fully committed to contributing to the sustainable development of Web 3.0. For this reason, Atlas will adopt 75% green energy by 2022, 90% by 2023 and ultimately reaching 100% by 2024.

Furthermore, Atlas is in partnership discussions to explore advanced technologies and operation mechanisms such as under-water data centers, to enable progressive and sustainable development of Web 3.0. A pilot under-water data centre is projected to launch in the second half of 2022.

Raymond Yuan, Founder and Chairman of Atlas, said, "The internet is at a point akin to the early days of cloud computing where unimaginable value is waiting to be unlocked in its next chapter, Web 3.0. This will be defined by a new economic paradigm and emerging technologies that will enable new business models. As an early mover the space, we have the experience and resources to build the infrastructure necessary to support the sustainable development in Web 3.0. Our announcement today is about doubling down our focus and resources to accelerate Web 3.0's development and unlock new growth opportunities for our partners."

About Atlas

Atlas is a Singapore headquartered technology group offering a broad range of value-added services including application specific computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage to drive and maintain the Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to be a global leading next-generation computing infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive the Web 3.0 evolution. It has committed to adopt 100% green energy to power its computing operations by 2024.

The company operates high performance computing facilities in Central Asia, Europe, and North America with further plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the largest companies in application specific computing (ASIC).