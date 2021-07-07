Atome becomes first Buy Now Pay Later brand to introduce Apple Pay in Singapore and Hong Kong

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atome, Asia's leading buy now pay later brand, today announced that its customers in Singapore and Hong Kong can now use Apple Pay to make purchases through Atome in physical retail stores and online. Starting today, Atome customers in Singapore and Hong Kong can initiate a purchase on the Atome app by selecting the one-tap Apple Pay option during checkout at a physical store or a website.

With Apple Pay, users can confirm and complete the purchase without having to enter their payment information again, which allows faster and more secure check out. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with just a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device's passcode. Security is at the core of Apple Pay, so when you add a credit or debit card, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers.

For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay in 3 zero-interest payments over time, with no annual fees or service fees. For online and offline retailers, Atome helps to increase conversion and grow average orders and customer segments.

In Singapore, Atome partners with over 2,000 leading online and offline retailers including ZALORA, Sephora, Agoda, SHEIN, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Furla and Pandora.

In Hong Kong, Atome partners with over 300 leading retailers including ZALORA, Sasa, Bonjour, Pricerite, Whirlpool, Yoho, Xiaomi, MCM, OnTheList, CityLink, HK Mall, 2000FUN and many more.

"Our focus at Atome has always been on enhancing the customer experience and making sure both the online and physical store checkout experience with Atome is fast, easy, safe and secure. This integration with Apple Pay in Singapore and Hong Kong will further improve the customer experience while at the same time helping our retail partners drive incremental business growth, both online and offline, with a simple and seamless checkout experience," said Atome CEO, David Chen.

A media kit for the Apple Pay integration with Atome is available here .

For more information on Apple Pay, visit here: https://www.apple.com/sg/apple-pay/

About Atome

Atome is a leading buy now pay later platform in Asia, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. It currently partners over 5,000 online and offline retailers in nine markets (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand and mainland China). Key merchant partners include ZALORA, Sephora, Agoda, SHEIN, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Furla and Pandora. For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome is part of Advance Intelligence Group, a Series-C AI-driven technology company in Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2016, it leverages innovative technology and partnerships to build an ecosystem of products and services serving consumers, enterprises and merchants. The Group is headquartered in Singapore and has presence across Southeast Asia, India and Greater China.

