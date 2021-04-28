Atome partners FOMO Pay to expand 'buy now pay later' acceptance across Asia

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOMO Pay , a leading payment solution provider in Asia, is today announcing a partnership with Atome that will expand seamless buy now pay later acceptance across thousands of online and offline retail businesses in Singapore and across Asia.

Launched in 2015, FOMO Pay is headquartered in Singapore and its one-stop payment solution for merchants serves a wide range of industries from retail, telecom, tourism and hospitality, F&B, education and publishing sectors. Key clients include Singapore Press Holdings, Marina Bay Sands, StarHub, Changi Airport, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore Airlines JUMBO group and 6IXTY8IGHT. With FOMO Pay, merchants allow customers to easily pay via a range of digital, cashless payment options conveniently, smoothly and securely.



Zack Yang, COO and Co-founder of FOMO Pay, said: "While more consumers get used to paying through mobile and digital payment methods, FOMO Pay supports our merchants with easy, one-stop payment solutions that empower safe and secure payment collection services. This strategic partnership with Atome will allow merchant partners of all sizes to easily offer buy now pay later to their end consumers, one of the fastest growing payment methods globally, across both offline and online checkout experiences. Together with other payment methods powered by FOMO Pay, merchants would increase profit by meeting different payment needs of a wider range of customers."

Atome , a leading "buy now pay later" technology company headquartered in Singapore, has grown to become a leading buy now pay later platform in Asia since its launch in December 2019. Atome partners over 3,000 online and offline retailers in nine markets (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and mainland China). Key merchant partners and e-commerce platforms include Sephora, Agoda, Aldo, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Yoho, JD.ID and Sendo in verticals such as beauty, fashion, electronics, home decor and lifestyle services.

Trasy Lou Walsh, General Manager for Atome Singapore and Malaysia, said: "We're excited to partner with FOMO Pay to enable buy now pay later acceptance across thousands of online and offline checkouts in this region. Consumers today expect convenience, transparency and flexibility in their payment experience. This partnership will support businesses in enabling a fast, safe and seamless checkout experience that will accelerate business growth and sales."



About FOMO Pay

FOMO Pay is a Singapore fintech company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution (License No. PS20200145), to offer a proprietary digital payment processing platform, the first of its kind, allowing merchants & financial institutions to accept a full suite in emerging markets like Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America. FOMO Pay's partners include NETS Pay, VISA QR, Grab Pay, Razer Pay, SingTel Dash, WeChat Pay, etc. The company is the founding member of Singapore Monetary Authority's SGQR taskforce to jointly develop a common QR Code standard for Singapore. Since 2015, over 10,000 clients have trusted FOMO Pay to provide various digital payment solutions, including Changi Airport, Singapore Airlines, Marina Bay Sands, Resorts World Sentosa and many other well-known enterprises.



About Atome

Atome is a leading buy now pay later brand in Asia, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome is part of Advance Intelligence Group, a Series-C AI-driven technology company in Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2016, it leverages innovative technology and partnerships to build an ecosystem of products and services serving consumers, enterprises and merchants. The Group is headquartered in Singapore and has presence across Southeast Asia, India and Greater China.

