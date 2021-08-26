Atos expands market reach in Japan and offers Daiwabo Information System partners access to Atos’ cybersecurity products

Paris, France and Tokyo, Japan – August 26, 2021 – Atos today announced that it has selected Daiwabo Information System (DIS) , leading distributor of IT-related products in Japan, to distribute its cybersecurity products locally. This partnership between Atos and DIS represents Atos’ first cybersecurity distribution agreement in Japan and is an important step to expand Atos’ international channel strategy and partner ecosystem. This partnership will allow Japanese businesses and organizations embarking on digital transformation and cloud initiatives to protect their key data and assets with proven solutions.

As part of the partnership between Atos and DIS, Atos’ Evidian portfolio for identity and access management will be distributed through DIS’ network of 19,000 resellers across Japan.

“We are very pleased to be working with Atos and to bring its cybersecurity products to more customers in Japan – promoting secure solutions that are tailored to the needs of end customers. Cybersecurity is everyone's business, and we see that Japanese organizations have well integrated the importance of the topic in their digital transformation approach,” comments Daiwabo Information System Purchasing department.

“We are delighted to sign a key cybersecurity product distribution agreement with Daiwabo Information System. This further strengthens our commitment to customers in Japan, expands our reach in Asia, and underlines our willingness to expand our network of strategic distributors globally.” says Alexis Caurette, Vice President, Head of cybersecurity products at Atos.

Atos is a global leader in cybersecurity with over 6000 security experts, a worldwide network of Security Operations Centers and a full range of cybersecurity products holding the highest certifications available on the market: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security-products

About Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd.

As one of Japan’s leading distributors of IT-related products, DIS supplies such products, purchased from around 1,300 makers and suppliers, both at home and abroad, to end users across the country, through our network of around 19,000 dealers in Japan. Operating roughly 90 sales bases throughout the country, we have a well-established and community-based sales system, and can respond to a wide-range of requests from our customers, as a friendly and trustworthy distributor. https://www.pc-daiwabo.co.jp/english/

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

