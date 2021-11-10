Atos recognised as Leader in Managed Workplace Services by ISG in Australia

Melbourne, Australia, November 10, 2021 – Atos today announces that it has been recognised by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as a Leader in Managed Workplace Services in Australia in its Provider Lens™ “Future of Work — Services and Solutions" 2021 Quadrant report.

Atos ranks highest for its strong managed digital workplace solution offering in Australia, and comprehensive end-to-end digital hybrid workplace platform that includes ongoing transformation to cloud-based modern management.

The report recognises Atos’ strengths as:

Strong managed digital workplace solution which covers Experience Design and Adoption, Proactive Experience Services, Intelligent Care Centre, Intelligent Collaboration and Digital Workforce Platform. It also includes Employee Experience accelerators leveraging Artificial intelligence (AI)/cognitive technologies with a focus on Decarbonisation, WellBeing, Mental Health and Micro-learning.





Comprehensive end-to-end digital hybrid workplace platform including transformations to cloud-based management with the provision of a seamless experience between cloud-based and traditional management, applications and network.





Full end-to-end security approach which includes traditional endpoint security combined with data and network protection.





Atos capabilities to deliver strong digital workplace (DWP) offering for industries in Australia including financial services and insurance, manufacturing, public sector and defence, healthcare and life sciences, telecom, media and retail.





This recognition confirms Atos’ leading position in Managed Workplace Services in Australia, which is part of Atos’ Engaged Employee Experience initiative, and highlights Atos’ innovative strength and competitive stability. Atos offerings provide its clients the ability to work from anywhere/anytime and leverage artificial intelligence (AI)/cognitive technologies to improve employee experience and help achieve significant cost savings.

“Atos has a comprehensive end-to-end digital hybrid workplace platform in Australia. This includes transformations to cloud-based management with the provision of a seamless experience between cloud-based and traditional management, apps and network.’ said Craig Baty, Distinguished Lead Analyst - Australia, ISG Research

“With the restrictions easing in Australia, enterprises are transforming their work model to introduce a new hybrid work environment. Our focus is to deliver the Future of Work to Australian organisations not only for enabling the workplace technology ecosystem but also for enhancing end-user experience, combining the power of artificial intelligence, analytics and automation.” Mike Green, Managing Director, Atos in Australia “We are immensely proud to be recognised as the Leader in Managed Workplace Services in Australia. This is a significant endorsement to our unique Digital Workplace Solutions and end to end market offering based on the strengths of our services teams.”

The report assesses 27 service providers delivering Managed Workplace Services based on their ability to meet future client requirements deliver immediate benefit.

To download the full report, please go to: https://atos.net/en/lp/isg-dwp-aus



About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included on the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock Indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:

Lucie Leonardi | lucie.leonardi@atos.net | +61 458 670 271

