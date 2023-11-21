Press release

Atos set to continue delivering hybrid cloud and core infrastructure services for public healthcare in Western Australia with 5-year contract renewal

Perth, Australia - Paris, France - November 21, 2023 – Atos today announces the continuation of its longstanding partnership with WA Health’s Health Support Services (HSS) – the ICT service provider for the Western Australian public health system – through a 5-year, A$242 M contract aimed at the delivery of managed services, hybrid cloud and core infrastructure services.

Atos will deliver cutting-edge technology solutions tailored specifically to support the ongoing digitalization of health records and systems, helping ensure the Western Australia community continues to receive a health care standard that is among the highest in the world.

Daniele Principato, Chief Executive Officer of Atos Asia Pacific, “We are very proud to continue our partnership with HSS in Western Australia. This contract renewal is a testament to our ability to deliver best-in-class technology services to our clients in the APAC region and underlines our strong commitment to the Australian market.”



James Berry, Managing Director of Atos Australia & New Zealand, “From the very beginning of our partnership we have forged a strong relationship, collaborating closely to bring about HealthNext and continually enhance HSS’ IT and communications infrastructure. Today, we are excited to continue to bring the best of people and technology together to make HSS successful in delivering WA Health’s digital strategy.”

Jonathan Smith, Chief Information Officer of HSS, “We are very pleased to announce that we have renewed our partnership with Atos. Together, we have already successfully delivered the largest application re-platforming program undertaken by WA Health, which was completed on time and met our requirements in terms of security and compliancy. We are looking forward to continuing our work with Atos to help implement our WA Health digital strategy.”

Atos and HSS have been collaborating closely since 2019 to transition and digitalize WA Health ICT systems. The initial agreement included private cloud, managed public cloud, hybrid cloud orchestration, co-location and managed services for 2,000+ servers, hosting over 1,000 applications, and a fully managed public cloud services utilizing three hyperscalers.

Working together, Atos and HSS are delivering complex, large-scale IT programs and IT strategy.

This continued collaboration enables WA Health to harness Atos's industry leading solutions, which help support WA Health in delivering the highest level of healthcare to the Western Australian community.

Learn more about Atos Tech Foundations solutions: https://atos.net/advancing-what-matters/en/

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts

Lucie Leonardi | lucie.leonardi@atos.net | +61 (0) 458 670 271

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachments