Attorney Connor Yi Joins Regan Zambri Long, PLLC as an Associate

—

Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers PLLC, is pleased to announce that attorney Connor Yi has joined its expert team of personal injury lawyers as an associate attorney.

“We are thrilled to welcome Connor to our law firm,” said Senior Partner Patrick Regan. “We have tremendous confidence in Connor and know that the addition of such a capable and ambitious lawyer to our law firm can only benefit our ability to serve injury victims throughout the DC area.”

Before joining Regan Zambri Long, Connor worked as a litigation attorney for the New York City Department of Education where he represented the District in Settlement Conferences and Due Process Hearings related to special education claims. His experience includes working for a personal injury law firm in Annandale, VA where he assisted with cases that ranged from automobile accidents to premises liability claims.

Connor received his J.D. from the University of Washington School of Law in 2021. While a law student, he worked as an Articles Editor for the Washington Journal of Environmental Law & Policy, participated in the Immigrant Families Advocacy Project, and served as treasurer for the Korean American Law Student Association.

Connor held a judicial internship with the Honorable Cynthia Callahan in the Montgomery County Circuit Court and completed an externship for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

He earned his B.A. from the University of Virginia in 2017. He is licensed to practice in Washington, DC.

Washington, DC, personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to its clients. The firm focuses primarily on personal injury law and fights hard for people who have been hurt because of someone else’s carelessness.

To learn more about Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers PLLC and its new associate attorney Connor Yi, please visit the website at https://rhllaw.com.

About Us: Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers, PLLC is dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

