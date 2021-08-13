Attorneys Joseph Novel from Legal Reps and Robert Lemle from Lemle Law Group Merge

Two of the most established Personal Injury Law Firms in LA join forces to combine their expertise in the Legal World

Attorneys Joseph Novel from The Legal Reps and Robert Lemle from Lemle Law Group Merge to expand their success in Personal Injury. Attorney Joseph Novel launched his career by founding Novel Law, where he dedicated his practice to helping members of the Los Angeles community transfer their hard-earned assets onto their families and loved ones without the need for complicated courtroom proceedings. After successfully starting Novel Law, Joseph Novel launched The Legal Reps in 2018, where he expanded his experience in the field of Personal Injury, to provide his clients with the most determined and motivated legal representation in the game. Mr. Novel prides himself on his ability to fight for his client's rights, and make sure they are completely satisfied. From the inception of his firm to the present day, Mr. Novel has expanded his expertise to over 15 different Personal Injury claims, including car accidents, dog bites, and slip and falls.

Mr. Novel is joining forces with Attorney Robert Lemle, to combine over 30 years of Personal Injury experience. Attorney Robert Lemle is one of the leading Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorneys and one of the premier Orange County accident lawyers. Mr.Lemle was raised and educated in Florida, where he dove into the legal world in 1989, representing defendants and insurance companies in Personal Injury claims. After 2 years of gaining significant experience in the field of Personal Injury, Lemle decided to apply his expertise to his own firm, founding Lemle Law Group where he has been practicing since 1993. Since then, Lemle has expanded into multiple areas of California, successfully settling and receiving jury verdicts in excess of $25 million. Mr. Lemle prides himself on his saying "If YOU don’t win. . .WE don’t win!" ensuring his clients that they will be properly represented. Together Mr. Novel and Mr. Lemle have worked with thousands of clients throughout California, striving to provide their clients with the best possible legal representation.

This merger was conducted through the legal expertise of Hamid Kohan and the Legal Soft Solution team. This company tends towards the needs of law firms in over 40 states, providing them with innovative and unique solutions for their firms. As the company grew, Hamid and his team began working closely with Attorneys to work on law firm mergers and acquisitions, in order to grow and scale existing firms. When asked about this project, Hamid stated "With the talent and experience of these two individuals, this merger just makes sense! I am certain that Mr. Novel and Mr. Lemle will succeed through this merger together" (Hamid Kohan).

Armed with knowledge, experience, work ethic, and persistence, Mr. Novel and Mr. Lemle plan on growing together in the field of Personal Injury, applying their strengths to each and every case they handle. When asked about this merger, Joseph Novel responded with "I couldn’t be more excited, with our of experience in the field of Personal Injury and determined mindsets, we are confident that we will provide the best services to our clients" (Joseph Novel).

