Auckland Central CBD Clear Braces Invisalign Orthodontics Aligners Launched

—

Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry, a dental practice based in Parnell, expanded its services to provide Invisalign clear aligners and other orthodontic solutions for patients in Newmarket, Remuera and the surrounding areas. The practice offers Invisalign and ClearCorrect clear aligners, as well as Myobrace and other treatments.



More details can be found at https://www.parnelldentistry.co.nz/invisalign/



With modern orthodontic advances making it easier and more affordable for patients to correct dental alignment issues, Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry strives to provide flexible orthodontic treatments for a wide range of patients.



The Invisalign clear aligners are a popular alternative to traditional braces. The treatment is flexible and, if needed, can be applied to the upper or lower teeth only. Based on a set of custom-created trays, the procedure helps patients achieve their orthodontic goals without many of the inconveniences of standard braces. The popular clear aligners are virtually invisible and they can be easily removed while eating, drinking or flossing.



Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry works closely with each patient to assess their orthodontic condition and determine if Invisalign is an adequate option as seen here https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz/clear-aligners



Invisalign alternatives that patients can opt for include the ClearCorrect system, the practice offering fully customised solutions to ensure that each patient benefits from effective treatment based on their unique orthodontic needs.



The Auckland dental practice also provides the Myobrace system – a myofunctional orthodontic solution that can correct muscular issues and promote healthy jaw bone development and dental growth. The solution helps children achieve optimal oral and dental balance and reduce the risk of developing orthodontic issues later in life.



For more details, please visit https://www.dentistaucklandnz.co.nz/clear-aligners

One patient said recently on Google - Dr Andrea Copplestone and her colleagues did a great job on my crown replacement this month. Most important for me though is Andrea's manner which is caring and communicative, putting me very much at ease. I would recommend her wholeheartedly, and although I now live in Singapore, I would try to schedule any dental work to coincide with trips back to NZ for the chance to keep her on as my dentist.

About Us: Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry servces central Auckland CBD, Remuera and Newmarket. They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Kavendra Naidoo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry

Address: Suite A/177 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland 1052

Phone: 093790709

Website: https://www.parnelldentistry.co.nz/



Release ID: 89079511

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.