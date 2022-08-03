Auckland Family Dental: Drury Dental Implants – Tooth Replacement Launched

—

Auckland Family Dental: Drury Dental, a dental clinic in South, Auckland, launched updated dental implant placement services for patients in Drury, and the surrounding areas.



More information is available at https://www.drurydental.co.nz/dental-implants



The newly announced service provides the clinic’s patients with a high-quality permanent replacement for missing teeth.



Tooth loss due to plaque buildup and decay, periodontal disease, and injury gradually leads to the deterioration of the jaw bone, chewing discomfort, difficulty speaking, and changed facial appearance. By replacing tooth roots, dental implants stop the deterioration process and maintain the integrity of bone structure. It is a more convenient, stable, and long-lasting alternative to dentures and bridges.



Placing an implant is a complex procedure. Auckland Family Dental: Drury Dental offers its patients a general dental consultation as a first step in the process. The condition of the tooth and surrounding tissue is assessed, and a personal treatment plan is developed as seen here https://www.dentistaucklandnz.co.nz/dental-implants



Implants are small titanium screws that are placed into the jaw bone in the place of a missing tooth or teeth. Once the implant has been placed there is a healing period of up to 6 months. A healing cap is placed over the implant for a few weeks. The implant is then covered with ceramic or porcelain crowns which look and feel like natural teeth.



The treatment results in permanent, functional, and natural-looking teeth that can’t be lost or misplaced, don’t irritate the gums, and protect the remaining teeth from shifting and becoming loose and seen here https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz/dental-implants



Implants are root-like structures placed within the bone of the missing tooth with a restoration placed on top. Other options include implant crowns, bridges, or dentures.

These look natural as the teeth appear to come out from your gums, and is a long-lasting tooth replacement option.

This clinic services South Auckland: Drury, Karaka, Pukekohe, Papakura

About Us: Drury Auckland, NZ - Auckland Family Dental: They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

