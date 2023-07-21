Auckland Industrial Building Owners: The Impact of the OCR - Steve Buckley

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley @ 027 339 8398 is a broker for real estate agency Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) - impact on Industrial Building owners of the (RBNZ) decision to maintain the official cash rate (OCR) at 5.5%

As the real estate market undergoes significant shifts, Black Haus Limited, a leading real estate agency in Auckland, offers its services to industrial building owners who are considering selling their properties. With a keen focus on the Auckland region, including prominent areas such as Onehunga and Penrose, Black Haus Limited aims to provide expert guidance to property owners looking to maximize their investments.





The current market landscape presents a unique opportunity for commercial property owners, sellers, and vendors in the industrial sector. In light of the recent update from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) decision to maintain the official cash rate (OCR) at 5.5%, there are expectations of a turn in the market and an upward trend in productivity of yields. According to a report by multinational property group Colliers, this growth in yields may persist in the short term, making it an ideal time for industrial building owners to explore their options.



"We understand the value of your industrial property and the potential it holds," said Steve Buckley https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/ commercial property broker at Black Haus Limited. "With our team’s expertise in investment sales and comprehensive support services, we are well-equipped to guide you through the process of selling your property to ensure you receive optimal returns."



Steve Buckley brings various experience to the table, having worked as a strength and conditioning specialist with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Inspired by his passion for creative solutions and a desire to provide an efficient and integral service, Steve transitioned his career to real estate, focusing on commercial property in Auckland. See Steve's listings here https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/agent/Steve-Buckley



As a licensed real estate agency under the REAA 2008, Black Haus Limited offers a full range of services to meet the needs of property owners. From commercial market appraisals and a high level of care in customer service, to title searches, the agency provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline the transaction process.

For more information about the Auckland commercial property market visit Steve's LinkedIn - https://nz.linkedin.com/in/stevebuckleypropertybroker/



The current market factors, such as easing LVRs, stabilising interest rates, and increased buyer confidence, coupled with the expansion of industrial yields and rental growth, this is an opportune time for industrial building owners to consider selling their properties. With high demand and limited vacancy, the value of industrial properties has seen an increase, attracting potential buyers with capital ready to invest.



To take advantage of this market climate and explore the potential of your industrial property, contact Steve Buckley, a dedicated commercial property broker at Black Haus Limited. Contact Steve on 0273 398 398 or via email steve.buckley@blackhaus.co.nz to discuss your needs, the market, and schedule a no strings attached appraisal of your property.

About Us: Prior to his career in real estate, Steve Buckley spent 13 years in the professional sports sector, as a strength and conditioning specialist working with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve re-routed his career to real estate where he aims to provide an efficient, integral service to his clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland.

