AUDIO Cu Bypasses the AVR Wire Speaker Set-up by Sending Audio over Power Lines

Live on Indiegogo, AUDIO Cu is a groundbreaking sound over power solution that enables home audio theater systems to operate without the need of running cumbersome speaker wire from an audio video receiver.

AUDIO Cu, the revolutionary new speaker solution that enables home audio and theater systems to operate without the need of running cumbersome speaker wire, is live on global platform Indiegogo and a breakout crowdfunding success story having raised over 200% of their initial raise goal in under 5 days.

AUDIO Cu's mission is simple: to provide a superior audio experience with ease and convenience. Unlike traditional audio setups that require complicated wiring from the audio video receiver (AVR) to numerous speakers, with substantial installation costs, AUDIO Cu leverages the existing power lines to transmit high-quality audio seamlessly throughout the home.

“With how expensive it is to get started on your first home audio theater system, especially with how pricey consumer products are becoming, it is slowly making it less feasible for the average person to own the system they want without breaking the bank,” says founder and CEO Coy Christmas on the inspiration behind the project. “We wanted to make setting up a home audio theater system easy, cost effective, offering the ability to expand, and remove the need to run and hide speaker cables or costly renovations.”

AUDIO Cu is a groundbreaking sound over power solution that enables home audio theater systems to operate without the need of running cumbersome speaker wire from an audio video receiver to each speaker in any room or environment. With its pioneering technology, AUDIO Cu replaces the AVR to deliver seamless, dependable, high-definition audio while providing unparalleled sound-effect control to individual or groups of speakers. All of this is done with transmitter and receiver units that plug in the back of a TV and speakers which are then powered through existing power lines. Home theater enthusiasts as well as the first-timers to home theater no longer have to settle for cumbersome setups, tangled wires, and exorbitant costs to enjoy high-quality, surround sound audio.

“With how fast paced today’s society is, providing consumers with efficient and cost-effective solutions that allow them to spend their time where it matters such as with family and friends has never been so important. Current home audio theater systems are reliant on an AVR with expensive scalability to add more speakers. Not to mention that any home renovation is becoming more and more expensive. With all home dwellings already having an electric infrastructure throughout their space, why not utilize this to save consumers time and money while also delivering amazing Dolby Atmos sound over the pre-existing power lines?” adds Christmas.

Experience sound over power. AUDIO Cu is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: www.indiegogo.com/projects/audio-cu-sound-over-power-home-theater-solution

About Fasetto, Inc.

Fasetto, Inc., the creator of AUDIO Cu, develops technology IP solutions for an increasingly connected world. They believe in seamless connectivity between people, their content, and the devices they use regardless of platform, device or network. Currently the company has a broad portfolio of over 150 worldwide issued patents being used in various industries. The company was founded in 2013 in Superior, Wisconsin, and is now headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For more information on Fasetto, Inc. please visit fasetto.com

