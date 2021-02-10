Augusta County VA Commercial HVAC Repair Contractor Joint Venture Launched

Augusta County, VA commercial HVAC repair contractor Virginia Commercial Repair Solutions announced its joint venture with Fire and Safety Equipment of Lynchburg. The JV covers the installation and repair of cooking hoods, exhaust fans, makeup air supply units, and backsplashes.

More information about VA Commercial Repair Solutions is available at https://vacommercialhvac.com

The Fishersville-based licensed Mechanical, Refrigeration and Electrical contractor’s joint venture (JV) with Fire and Safety Equipment further expands the company’s position in Northern and Central VA.

Under this new JV, VA Commercial Repair Solutions will provide design, installation, repair, and maintenance services for Type 1 and Type 2 stainless steel cooking hoods, exhaust fans, makeup air supply units, and stainless steel backsplashes while Fire and Safety will provide their expertise through installing Badger Fire Suppression Systems.

The new JV gives VCRS an expanded foothold in the local commercial refrigeration and restaurant appliance repair market. Their Professional mechanical, refrigeration and electrical maintenance technicians are qualified and trained to service refrigerators, range exhaust hoods, commercial-grade appliances, air curtains, and other equipment. The company provides 24×7 emergency services and routine preventive maintenance year round.

Their local mechanical, refrigeration and electrician technicians in Augusta County thoroughly inspect all commercial restaurant appliances and with rare exceptions, will always recommend repairs before replacement. Virginia Commercial Repair Solutions ensures that all installations and equipment repairs comply with local building codes as well as all mechanical and electrical specifications. Top-rated commercial mechanical repair technicians in Augusta County offer 2 years of preventive maintenance services and 1 year of labor on all installations at no additional cost.

According to a spokesperson for VA Commercial Repair Solutions, “We are excited to announce our new Joint Venture with Fire and Safety Equipment with whom we share a commitment to honesty, efficiency, and customer service excellence. We look forward to providing restaurants and other commercial enterprises with the most efficient mechanical and electrical contractor services Virginia has to offer.”

VA Commercial Repair Solutions is a licensed and insured refrigeration, electrical, and mechanical contractor based in Fishersville, VA. Founded in 2009, the company is the preferred commercial restaurant appliance and refrigeration repair contractor with more than 6,000 satisfied customers.

For more information about restaurant equipment appliance repair, mechanical, electrical and refrigeration services in Augusta County, VA, call 540-457-4822 or visit the URL above.

