Aulora Mystery Trail Treasure Hunt Spot, Snap, Win Contest by BE International

The founders of BE International believe that creating extraordinary results that last Beyond Eternity begins with forging authentic relationships with the people and the world around you. BE stands for Beyond Eternity, and that's what the business strives to be – one that doesn't just make business sense, but makes an impact on the lives of everyone it touches, now and far into the future.

BE International is a multi-level marketing (MLM) company that offers superior quality products to customers. One of its current popular product ranges is Aulora, a brand that represents the ultimate combination of INNOVATIVE, STYLISH and FUNCTIONAL. All Aulora garments are designed using state-of-the-art Kodenshi Fiber technology. The special fibre enhances the absorption of far infrared rays and helps to keep the wearer feeling comfortable and warm.

Aulora Pants are a new generation of high-quality compression garments. The pants’ Kodenshi Fiber material absorbs the wearer's body temperature and reflects Far Infrared (body temperature) to the body while providing holistic and lasting support during any activity. In addition, the design is stylish and practical while providing maximum comfort for the wearers to achieve healthy and firm legs which will lead to a healthier body.

Mystery treasure hunt

The company will be holding a mystery trail treasure hunt this coming March 15 to April 15, with a mystery treasure waiting to be found. Participants need to follow three simple steps to be in the running for the mystery prize worth more than RM 1,300:

1. Take a photo of one of the three billboards in Kuala Lumpur or Selangor featuring advertisements for Aulora.

2. Submit a storyboard containing 10 to 15 creative pictures with a storyline on how he/she started using the Aulora series products.

3. Submit the photo, storyboard and storyline to the company’s official Facebook page or Instagram account.

There is no limit to the number of submissions, so participants have the chance to win multiple prizes.

The company also offers other products that are beneficial to health, such as the Belixz range of nutritional supplements. BE believes that health and vitality can be enhanced through innovative solutions for a balanced, improved lifestyle. The products formulated for consumer nutrition are backed by the latest scientific research to ensure optimum benefits for consumers.

As a responsible entity of society, the company believes in giving back to society. Therefore, the company chooses to invest much time and effort in charitable causes to help the underprivileged. As a result, in 2020, the company was awarded the Sustainability and CSR Malaysia Award, according to a BE International spokesperson.

“Since the company’s establishment, BE International has always adhered to its Corporate Social Responsibility values. Our efforts have been recognized with the winning of this esteemed award, and BE International will continue to pursue charitable efforts for society as well as contribute to sustainable development,” the spokesperson added.

About Us: BE International is a young, energetic and innovative MLM company that was founded in 2017. The company's business has a vision of creating wellness in every way for everyone. BE stands for Beyond Eternity and the business strives to make an impact on the lives of everyone it touches – now and far into the future.

