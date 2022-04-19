AUM Biosciences and HANDOK Presented Phase 1 Data for AUM-601 at ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress 2022

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUM Biosciences, a global clinical-stage biotech company, focused on discovering and developing novel targeted oncology therapeutics, Handok Inc. [002390: KOSPI] (“Handok”), a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical / healthcare company in Korea, and CMG Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd . [058820: KOSDAQ] (“CMG”) today jointly announced Phase 1 data for AUM-601 (CHC2014), a selective second generation “Pan-TRK” Inhibitor, was presented as a poster presentation at the ESMO Targeted Anticancer Congress 2022. The conference was held virtually March 7-8, 2022.



Poster presentation details:

Poster Title: A first-in-human, open-label, dose-escalation study to investigate the safety and tolerability of CHC2014, a tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) inhibitor, in adult patients with advanced solid tumors

Lead Author and Presenter: Tak Yun, MD, PhD

Session Type: E-Poster Display Session

Permanent Abstract Number: 44P

Study Conclusions: AUM601 (CHC2014) was safe and well-tolerated at dose levels of 50 to 300 mg QD. Doses of 200 and 300 mg QD were defined as recommend Phase 2 dose (RP2D) based on PK profile and safety results. A multi-national phase 2 study will be conducted to assess the efficacy and safety in patients with NTRK fusions.

Abstract available online: Annals of Oncology, VOLUME 33, SUPPLEMENT 1, S20, MARCH 01, 2022

About AUM Biosciences

AUM Biosciences is a global clinical-stage biotech company, focused on discovering and developing novel targeted oncology therapies. AUM has an extensive track record of selecting distinctive early-stage assets, successfully exiting virtual biotech models, and has contributed significantly to the development of several currently marketed oncology treatments with annual peak sales up to $3B. AUM was founded to enable a holistic strategy for drug development and improve the probability of success with a focus on synergism, sustainability, and scalability.

In Oct 2021, AUM Biosciences (AUM) announced the successful completion of a $27 million series A funding round. The funding fueled AUM’s vision of developing a world-class biotech pipeline focused on drugging what many consider as the undruggable targets, as well as addressing the need to delay and overcome resistance to targeted drugs in oncology. For more information, please visit www.aumbiosciences.com

About Handok

HANDOK, a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical/healthcare company in Korea, develops and distributes healthcare solutions to improve health and quality life for all. Handok has a core business focus in diabetes, rare diseases, cardiovascular, muscular skeletal, psychoneurotics disease, human vaccines, medical devices, diagnostics and consumer health. Handok, founded in 1954, grew as a joint venture with Hoechst/Aventis/Sanofi from 1964 to 2012. Handok has also established strategic collaborations in several areas with multiple multinational pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.handok.co.kr/eng/.

About CMG

CMG Pharm Co., Ltd, an affiliate of CHA Bio Group, is strengthening its growth engine by developing incrementally modified drug (IMD) and targeted anticancer agents through synergy between industry, academia, research, and hospital with the group.

CMG Pharm is developing various incrementally modified drug (IMD) by applying ‘STAR FILM®’ technology, an in-house developed ODF (Orally Disintegrating Film) manufacturing technology. In addition, it is expanding its business to new business sectors such as targeted anticancer agents, ophthalmology drugs, and health functional foods.

CMG Pharm will enter the biopharmaceutical market by establishing CDMO facilities for cell and gene therapy based on its research and development capabilities accumulated so far. Through this, it plans to diversify its business portfolio to secure future growth engines. http://cmgpharma.co.kr/

