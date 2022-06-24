Aurora IP’s leader with ambition to brighten up Vietnam's textile and garment industry

HANOI, Vietnam, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cat Tuong Group is known as one of leading real estate developers with a series of large projects in Vietnam. However, few people know that the leader of such a large real estate corporation is a very young and ambitious CEO.



Since very first step into real estate market, Mr. Tran Quoc Viet, Chairman & CEO of Cat Tuong Group, has nurtured an ambition to build a modern and synchronous industrial park, oriented towards humanity and sustainability development.

Aurora IP established in 2015 is realizing his dream of building Vietnam into a hub of the world's textile and garment industry. Located in the northern Nam Dinh province, the cradle of Vietnam's textile industry, Aurora is one of the very few IPs in Vietnam that meets the legal and utility infrastructure requirements qualified to accommodate fabric-dyeing establishments.

According to Mr. Viet, the existence of ‘bottleneck” in weaving, knitting, dyeing, and finishing process of garment and textile industry makes Vietnam largely dependent on imported fabric. This situation has drastically reduced motivations for this sector development, countless of the fact the production is being fragmented, production time prolonged and transportation costs increased.

“Aurora IP presents my aspiration as well as that of Cat Tuong Group in contributing to build a methodical, high-productivity, modern textile industry and towards green, clean and sustainable development,” he said.

Top leading “Green” modern textile IP

Aurora’s infrastructure is synchronously designed with the country’s largest capacity of water supply and wastewater treatment system as well as the development of complex social infrastructure.

With a total phase 1 area of about 520 hectares, Aurora IP developed by Cat Tuong Group, aims to build a textile-dyeing specialized industrial park with green – clean - sustainable development orientation ensuring to improve the living standards of the local community as well as a favorable working environment for experts and workers.

Amidst the world is facing many difficulties and challenges post-pandemic, Aurora IP still affirms its unique attraction and value of a well-designed infrastructure.

“To create different values of Aurora IP in order to give investors the best experience in a safe and sustainable investment environment, especially in the field of textile and garment is not easy. But we believe that with our experience and favorable policies of Nam Dinh province, Aurora IP will be able to provide an investment environment that meets the expectations of global investors,” Mr. Viet emphasized.

Great ambition

Foray into the real estate industry when it was frozen (in the period 2010 -2011), but with his vision and acumen, Mr. Viet and his associates established Cat Tuong Group and “weather the storm” and now becoming one of the reputable real estate investment and development enterprises in the market.

“Cat Tuong Group has great ambitions and creativity to forge its own path while prioritising humanity and sustainability at every stage of project development,” Mr. Viet said.

https://auroraip.vn/

info@auroraip.vn

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95af8335-97c0-497d-8679-76dcef53e538