Aurora IP's green textile industrial park model highly appreciated by experts

HANOI, Vietnam, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The textile and garment industry, which is the backbone of Vietnam’s economy, is benefiting from the country’s deeper integration into the global economy through joining more free trade agreements (FTAs). In order to strengthen the sector to catch up with the upcoming opportunities, the government aims for “Eco-industrial park development: Towards zero net emission reduction” to be a key task of the entire industry.

Under the impacts of climate change, the environment is heavily polluted and natural resources are being exhausted. Experts believe that environmental-friendly production will be an inevitable trend in the green growth strategy.

Many industrial developers are also embarking on the race to form a new industrial environment that pays attention to clean and renewable energy, as well as a circular economy to ensure sustainable development.

Among them, Vietnam’s real estate developer Cat Tuong Group recognizes the importance of eco-industrial parks to the development of the entire textile and garment industry.

The models at Aurora IP is very essential for the development of the textile industry and are in line with the government’s commitment to achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

“It’s necessary to transform from traditional industrial zones to more sustainable industrial zones. Development of eco-industrial parks is considered as a solution not only to overcome the limitations and inadequacies of environmental problems but also to promote sustainable growth,” Vuong Thi Minh Hieu, Deputy Director of Economic Zones Management Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) said.

Vietnam has nearly 400 industrial parks and economic zones, attracting a total foreign direct investment capital of about $12 billion, of which about 80-90% of foreign-invested projects is in the field of manufacturing.

Aurora IP is one of very few IPs in Vietnam that meets the legal and utility infrastructure requirements qualified to accommodate fabric-dyeing establishment.

Well-designed with the country’s largest capacity of water supply and wastewater treatment system as well as the development of complex social infrastructure, Aurora IP commits to bring the most optimal facilities for textile and dyeing production.

According to Mr. Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association, good infrastructure is a decisive factor to attract investors. He suggested that solutions towards green industrial parks must still meet the most basic requirements such as electricity, water, and labor resources.

Aurora IP is located in a convenient position, within the planning of Ninh Co Economic Zone which covers 14,000 hectares with comprehensive infrastructure such as airport, seaport and power supply facilities. In terms of manpower, the IP is supplied from 2 sources including local supply of 10,000 workers with high school graduates or basic training for the IP while 130,000 people aged 21-35 are available in surrounding districts. The direction of Aurora IP towards the green textile industry, according to experts, is the right path.

