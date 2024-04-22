Aurora ON Senior Real Estate Relocation | Selling/New Home Setup Services Update

Greater Toronto Area full-service senior relocation and real estate specialist Mitzy Dadoun of RE/MAX Realtron Realty inc, brokerage (416-993-2532) is updating services to offer seniors in the Richmond Hill, South Richvale, Aurora, and surrounding Ontario regions superior home sale prices and comprehensive downsizing solutions.

—

The newly expanded services are specifically designed to offer senior homeowners in the market a full range of dedicated, professional market insights and assistance to make their selling, packing, relocation, and new residence setup process easy and convenient. With 35 years of experience in real estate, appraisals, and mortgage financing, Mitzy Dadoun can offer a level of professionalism and negotiating expertise GTA clients can rely on.

More information and instant home valuations can be found at www.SmartSeniorsRealty.com

Studies reveal that roughly 51% of retirees and seniors aged 50 and over want to downsize but are reluctant to initiate the process because they’re unsure of current market trends. They also admit they are uncomfortable packing, unpacking, and sometimes liquidating their furnishings and other belongings. Mitzy Dadoun's newly updated services eliminate these concerns by providing end-to-end solutions.

Whether seniors are looking to cut costs and property taxes, want to simplify their lives, or just need mobility-friendly home layouts, Mitzy Dadoun can help negotiate top property sales prices while also finding a fitting new residence. Her agency’s Seniors Platinum Plan offers home staging, downsizing and liquidation services, relocation and packing services, and unpacking with new residence setup services.

With a specialization in the GTA market, Dadoun brings the knowledge and expertise clients need to optimize market conditions and find new residences or assisted living facilities that offer essential amenities and services.

To help Ontario homeowners make relocation choices that will best serve their lifestyle needs, Dadoun takes the time to educate her clients on the differences between renting and selling. She also helps seniors evaluate new communities and residential options to ensure they make informed moving decisions.

Dadoun is a certified Master ASA (Master Accredited Senior Agent), CPCA (Certified Professional Consultant on Aging), EPC (Elder Planning Counsellor), and holds a Diploma in Urban Affairs and in Real Estate.

With her recently updated services, Mitzy Dadoun makes the selling, downsizing, and relocation process easy, convenient and profitable for retirees and clients ages 50 and over.

Visit www.SmartSeniorsRealty.com to find out more.

Contact Info:

Name: Mitzy Dadoun

Email: Send Email

Organization: RE/MAX Realtron Realty inc

Address: 7646 Yonge Street, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 1V9, Canada

Phone: +1-416-993-2532

Website: https://www.smartseniorsrealty.com/



Release ID: 89127718

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.