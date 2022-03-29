Aurora won the animation awards of Toronto International Women Festival, Los Angeles Animation Festival and etc

—





The well-known Motion Designer, Animator Aurora (Xuchen Wang) Wang has won many awards in the animation field, including Toronto International Women's Film Festival, Los Angeles Animation Festival, New York Tri-state Animation Festival, New Wave Short Film Festival, Tokyo International Short Film Festival and so on.

In her own animation creation, Aurora strives for inner comfort, detachment, and relief. Through the combination of real and delicate pictures, the simple and warm story can be described as the most touching emotion. With this "simple but extraordinary" creative style, Aurora (Xuchen Wang) continues to refine and create in her other works.

She uses a quiet and warm painting style to lead people's thoughts up and up, to seek the inner self of people. Her work Murk tells the story of a girl with no shadow. Girls don't have their own shadows, so they keep chasing other people's shadows, but they are disappointed again and again. On the way to constant searching, the girl finally saw the fantastic sunset and recorded this beautiful moment with a brush. The sun shines into her heart, and her heart is full from then on. Finally, she has her own shadow. The aspiration conveyed in this work is quite enlightening: darkness is not permanent, because there is always light in the heart. Chasing the shadow of others will eventually turn into nothingness because addiction is the shortest happiness. Being brave in pursuing your dreams. Every dream seed deserves to be treated well. Being ambitious even if life is hard at present because there is a bright future, and it turns around.

When she finished her first animated short film Murk, she saw that more and more audiences liked and resonated with her works. In addition to being moved, she was more inspired, and she began to explore more unremittingly. After Murk, Aurora (Xuchen Wang) graduated from School of Visual Arts and experienced a youthful and unconfident secret love. In the quiet melancholy of youth and strong emotional experience, she created the second short animation Secret love. This short film expresses what she didn't have the courage to say and records her current state of mind. After the completion of this animation, she has a more mature understanding of life and love.

Aurora skillfully blended into the special style of brushstrokes and textures in the animation Secret love, showing her girlhood thoughts through gorgeous colors and lively graphics. In this creative style, she gradually realized that this is only her memory. People are always eager to grow up and live in a hurry, hoping to achieve their goals quickly, but they ignore their present feelings. Life is about the experience. It was this creative epiphany that made Aurora (Xuchen Wang) have a sharper understanding of life.

Discover more at aurora-wang.com.

