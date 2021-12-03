Aurox Lend & Trade to Integrate on Polygon for Faster, More Affordable Smart Contract Fees

Aurox will soon deploy the cross-chain trading and lending protocol on the Polygon Chain. Aurox's user-friendly technology removes the cost and time of bridging, allowing traders to buy, sell and leverage any asset on any chain with any other asset with a single click.

—

Aurox, the all-in-one crypto currency trading platform, today announced that its Aurox Lend protocol will integrate on Polygon - meaning faster and more affordable smart contract fees for Aurox traders.

With the new integration on the Polygon PoS chain, Polygon will also assist Aurox with development and promotion when Aurox Lend is deployed.

“Aurox is built by traders, for traders and this integration doubles down on that core belief. Polygon is exactly the kind of cutting-edge functionality we want to provide to Aurox traders,” said Aurox co-founder Giorgi Khazaradze. “Together, Aurox and Polygon will offer faster transactions with higher interest rates and drive their rapid, organic growth”

Currently, decentralized lending protocols operate independently, meaning traders have to first borrow assets from a lending protocol and then transfer those assets to a centralized exchange or utilize them on a decentralized exchange. Not only is this a terrible user experience, but it creates a risk of missed trades. In other cases, it means lenders lose profits to middlemen who arbitrage interest rates for their own profit.

By integrating Aurox smart contracts on Polygon, Aurox users will now be able to borrow and trade simultaneously while taking advantage of lower fees. When fully completed, the integration with Polygon will ultimately allow Aurox Lend to process transactions faster and deliver higher interest rates to investors.

The announcement comes as Aurox, which has rapidly grown to host a community of more than 50,000 registered traders, has expanded its leadership team, naming Reeve Beneron as its lead advisor for strategic development. In this role, Reeve will consult on business development and expand Aurox’s board of directors.

About Aurox

Aurox is a free, all-in-one cryptocurrency terminal that integrates data, content and strategies to help crypto traders make better decisions. Think Bloomberg Terminal for crypto trading. Co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze, Ziga Naglic and Taraz Andreyevich in 2017, Aurox was built to solve many of the problems that continue to plague the crypto community – from expensive platforms with fragmented information to pump and dump scams. Today, a community of more than 50,000 traders use Aurox to access powerful, easy-to-use market trend indicators and 60+ crypto exchanges.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, ~600M total transactions processed, ~60M unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here.

Contact Info:

Name: John Collins

Email: Send Email

Organization: Aurox

Website: https://getaurox.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/aurox-lend-trade-to-integrate-on-polygon-for-faster-more-affordable-smart-contract-fees/89055250

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89055250