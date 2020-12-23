HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ausmetics Launched a Series of Clean Beauty Skin Care OEM/ODM Products during Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week. The concept of Clean Beauty – products made without ingredients shown or suspected to harm human health – has become incredibly trendy in the recent years. Compared with regular skincare products, formulas of Clean Beauty are more elegant, their ingredients more potent, and high-quality options are easy to find, no matter your budget. The special thing about Clean Beauty products is that they avoid parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, talc, triclosan, and endocrine disruptors such as DBP.



Ausmetics R&D Team



Ausmetics Factory

At Ausmetics, Clean Beauty also must be high-performance, and all-out enchanting, whether it is a shower gel or Shampoo you use every day, a youth-boosting super serum that leaves your skin glowing, or a lip balm you reserve for when you want to look and feel your prettiest. Ausmetics created this collection as a resource for you to make informed choices regarding your cosmetics.

To select the world's best natural materials and guarantee its authenticity, Ausmetics signs strategic cooperation agreements with British Fairking Botanical Garden, Australian Green Gold Olive Garden, and Hubei Rose Garden to ensure that all the raw materials used are free from pollution during planting, picking, extraction and production. Also, Ausmetics cooperates with BASF, Symrise, Seppic, DSM, Givaudan, IFF etc. to ensure the high quality of raw materials.

Dr. Jadir Nunes, a senior scientist who had served at Johnson & Johnson and GSK and is now the Chief Technology Officer of Ausmetics, speaks highly of Clean Beauty. He recommends a common-sense approach to beauty: If a product is intended to stay on your skin all day (like a moisturiser) and/or if it's covering a large surface area (like body lotion), then you should try to switch to a cleaner alternative. Start by finding a natural replacement for your daily sunscreen, hand soap, body lotion/wash and deodorant. Then slowly graduate to cleaner shampoo, conditioner, skin care, and makeup products.

Ausmetics Daily Chemicals (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. was founded in 1998 as an enterprise that designs and manufactures OEM and ODM cosmetics, with a focus on research and development of skin and body care, hair care, hygiene products. Product collections offered includes Organic, Natural, EWG, Sensitive and Cosmeceuticals.

The company is ISO22716, GMPC, Sedex, Disney certified, and its factory is audited by third parties like SGS, ITS, B.V. for quality. The factory can provide COA, SDS, CPSR, dermatologically test reports etc.

With three production bases and two R&D centers, Ausmetics has a production capacity of 25 million units a month and 300 million a year. The company is committed to provide quality products and services for many well-known cosmetics brands worldwide. Its products are exported to more than 40 countries and regions. It is successfully passed the certification for high-tech enterprises and the certification of China enterprise research and development institutions.

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates!

