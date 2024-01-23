Austin Vacant Property Buyer: Cash Purchase Program Announced By Land Avion

The well-established property acquisition firm Land Avion announces the expansion of its cash purchase program, now available to landowners in Austin and other parts of Texas.

Owners of vacant property in Austin and surrounding areas now have access to a recently announced cash purchase program from Land Avion. The firm makes all-inclusive no obligation cash offers on all types of land, including residential and commercial-use lots, with quotations being based on recent local sales data.

Land Avion’s expanded program includes a streamlined transfer process, allowing closure to occur in as little as 30-days. The firm states that the service is suitable for owners who are in need of a fast sale, such as those who are behind on taxes or wish to avoid foreclosure.

The recent move follows Land Avion’s successful rollout in several other states, including Florida, California, Arizona, and Arkansas. As vacant land often has a limited number of potential buyers, owners can often wait several months or years to sell, and the firm believes that efficient processes have been a significant factor in the popularity and growth of its service.

As with previous locations, offers made under Land Avion’s new Austin program will be based on current market rates, with the firm using county data and recent sales of similar properties to inform its prices. In comparison, the company states that owners who want to sell in a short timeframe are often forced to accept a price that is lower than the true value.

Land purchased under the recently introduced program may be developed for resale, which is central to the business model the Land Avion operates under. As a result, the firm does not rely on commissions and/or fees that other agencies may deduct from the final price, allowing it to make all-cash offers that include any associated legal/closure costs.

While many of Land Avion’s previous transactions have involved land in rural or undeveloped areas, the company states that it is also now interested in suburban lots in the wider Austin region. As mentioned, the company often carries out redevelopment works, and is therefore interested in property in any condition.

The processes used in the firm’s latest program are the result of several decades’ experience in the property acquisition business. Land Avion was first established in New Mexico in the 1990s, and the firm attributes its ongoing success to fair and transparent dealings with landowners.

