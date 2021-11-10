Australia Custom Cycling Jersey Team Kits – No Minimums Lightweight Range Launch

With the goal of providing Australian cycling enthusiasts with the best bike apparel, Champion System Australia recently announced their custom cycling jerseys. The custom sports clothing brand offers design service, fast delivery and a lifetime crash replacement guarantee.

Popular online retailer of sports garments, Champion System Australia, is now offering the creation of personalised cycling apparel. The service is suitable for teams and individuals as there are no minimum order requirements.

The latest collection includes the lightweight Apex+ LITE jersey ideal for the upcoming hot Australian summer. Customers will also find the long-sleeve BMX/Downhill jersey fitting for those looking for superior wicking properties.

Cycling professionals and individuals who enjoy a ride on the weekends can find a wide range of high-performance apparel on the company website. All items can be customised to include the customer’s colours, logo, text, or any other artwork. The company has an in-house team of experts who can assist customers with concept design and colour selection to ensure the desired result is achieved.

Champion System is dedicated to innovating and developing apparel that meets the highest quality standards. All products are made with specialised cycling fabrics that ensure a perfect fit, all-day comfort, UV protection, and temperature regulation.

One of their most popular jerseys, the Apex+ LITE uses the lightweight AGILE fabric that will remain breathable and comfortable even in the harshest weather conditions. This piece is close-cut for a perfect fit and ideal for warm days. Another bestseller from the Apex+ line, the PRO jersey, uses the GLIDE fabric which makes it ideal for racing and hard training.

Champion System Australia prides itself on providing a seamless experience from order placement to delivery. The company has built a strong reputation among cycling enthusiasts for high-quality products and timely delivery. They also have a Crash Replacement program in place – promising to replace an item made unwearable in a crash at no additional cost to the customer.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Champion System is a global business that has proven results. We have delivered consistently in Australia for 10 years and Internationally for over 12 years. We can give you the quality service and product you are looking for.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://www.champ-sys.com.au

