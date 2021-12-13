Australia’s National Rugby League Signs Freshworks to Streamline IT Operations Across Clubs

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc . (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced its continued expansion across Australia and New Zealand by signing the National Rugby League as a customer.



The National Rugby League (NRL), Australia’s most entertaining and popular sporting giant, is using Freshservice ®, Freshworks’ cloud-based IT service management (ITSM) software, to support its internal team across all 16 clubs. NRL provides swift IT support to its 1,200 NRL and Rugby League Administration members across Australia and Asia Pacific, making use of Freshworks’ technology. Given the small team, selecting a user-friendly solution that was easy to implement and manage was crucial.

NRL previously faced expensive annual fees for similar software. It also required a dedicated staff member to manage the platform and work with third parties to develop applications, workflows or administer upgrades, making the process slow and inefficient.

Since implementation in August this year, the NRL has developed workflows in-house which has allowed the IT department to access all relevant ticket information in one single view and improve their asset management capabilities across all locations with the use of automation and a seamless mobile experience.

Going forward, NRL expects to utilize apps from the Freshservice marketplace including Microsoft Active Directory, which will enable the business to perform operations on users, groups and computers in the Active Directory environment, as well as features including the service catalog and the Freshservice orchestrator to automate a number of common requests.

Maurice Veliz, IT Manager at National Rugby League said, “We were looking for a provider that was cost efficient and could be managed in-house without relying on external parties. We also needed something that was simple to use and easy to implement. Luckily, after a trial, we realized that Freshworks ticked all the boxes and more.

“One of our key challenges was that we previously had a dedicated staff member managing our ITSM platform which slowed the entire process down and meant we were reliant on third parties for development work and major release upgrades. Freshworks helps remove this pain point for us by being easy to use and intuitive - our entire team has picked up the technology quickly, even while working remotely, and we haven’t looked back since.”

Ben Pluznyk, Director and Country Manager for Freshworks ANZ said, “We’re delighted to be working so closely with the NRL - one of the great sporting giants in Australia. We know that distributed IT teams make things a little bit more complicated for businesses today but our goal is to simplify SaaS, no matter where teams are based. Bloated legacy software is unfit for the modern world and we’re on a mission to change that.”

According to a Forrester study, Freshservice delivers a 308% return on investment for its customers. The NRL joins over 50,000 global Freshworks customers, including Harvey Norman, Fujitsu and Booktopia in Australia.

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com .

About NRL

Rugby League is Australia’s most entertaining and popular sport. With a rich history dating back to its creation in 1908, Rugby League telecasts have grown to be the most watched programs on Australian television.

The NRL Telstra Premiership is the closest elite sporting competition in the country and the State of Origin series between New South Wales and Queensland is Australian sport’s greatest rivalry.

At its heart, Rugby League is a community-based sport played by hundreds of thousands right across Australia, especially in country areas. In addition, there are countless people who give their time volunteering to ensure boys and girls, teenagers and adults can play the sport they love each weekend.

Find out more about NRL here .

