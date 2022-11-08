Australian flower and gift delivery start-up, LVLY, launches in Singapore

Australian flower delivery start-up LVLY has launched in Singapore, offering same-day delivery, 7 days a week island-wide. This marks the second country launch this year for the Australian gifting business. With its signature customizable flower jars, LVLY aims to gain market share across Southeast Asia.

—

Australian flower delivery start-up LVLY has officially launched in Singapore, offering same-day delivery, 7 days a week island-wide.

From humble beginnings at LVLY Co-Founder’s Hannah Spilva and Verity Tuck’s kitchen table, the dream was always for LVLY to be a global brand. The launch marks a significant milestone in LVLY history - expanding internationally into Singapore and Malaysia simultaneously one after another, an international business and to spread joy far and wide around the world.

Known for its iconic flower jars and ‘Someone Thinks You’re Awesome’ boxes, LVLY was acquired by Southeast Asia Limitless Technology Group in May 2022. Together, the combined entities will form one of APAC’s leading online flower retailers. LVLY saw significant growth over the past two years. Thanks to its market-leading ‘7 day, same-day delivery’ proposition, it’s proud to be a trailblazer in the e-commerce and logistics space.

“Rapid delivery is becoming a customer expectation, not a nice-to-have and that’s a trend reflected in online gifting around the world,” said LVLY Co Founder Hannah Spilva.

“We exist to keep loved ones connected, particularly when people might be struggling to ‘be there’ for each other, LVLY has never been more relevant or more in demand.”

LVLY doesn’t only offer same-day delivery island-wide – it’s also known for its personalisation options and curation of add-ons that add a whole dimension of thoughtfulness to the gifting experience. The mindfulness starts within too, as all customized gift bundles and add-ons are specially curated with social and environmental conscience in mind. LVLY has committed to supporting local Singaporean makers and creators by putting them in mind first to create an eco-system of homegrown brands around their business. Apart from that, with their zero-waste commitment, their promise is to only use packaging that’s designed to be recyclable, reusable and friendly to the environment. All flowers and gifts are sent out in biodegradable gift boxes and flowers are placed in jars which are made to reuse and recycle.

Driven by purpose and passion, LVLY’s core values revolve around people – be it their team or their customers. Championing the Thoughtful Marketing Movement - an initiative allowing customers to opt-out from potentially sensitive marketing messages around big calendar events, is one of LVLY’s key initiatives that represents how deeply the brand values their customers first before anything else. Their main aim? To be a brand that people are proud to work for and proud to support.

“Our recent acquisition with Limitless Technology Group will accelerate our vision to firmly establish LVLY as APAC’s most loved and most used flower and gift delivery company. Our vision remains steadfast, we want to be the most used and loved flower and gift delivery service in Australia, the APAC region and beyond,” said LVLY CEO David Robinson.

“We want to be a household name, a brand that you trust to help you make someone's day. These growth initiatives allow LVLY to accelerate market share opportunities in Australia as well as international expansion,” said Limitless CEO Maximillian Lotz.

Visit lvly.sg and make someone’s day today.

About Us: About LVLY LVLY (pronounced lovely was founded in 2015 by Hannah Spilva and Verity Tuck. What started as a desire to build a business that would spread more joy in the world quickly grew into a fast growth e-commerce brand that has disrupted the flower industry in Australia. Their market leading 7-day, same-day delivery service and playful branding has helped firmly establish LVLY as a customer favorite in the flower and gifting category. LVLY has recently been ranked in the AFR Fast 100, Deloitte Tech Fast 50 and Inside Retail 20 Coolest Retailers Limitless Technology has a growing portfolio of purpose-led direct-to-consumer brands across categories including flowers & gifting (flowerchimp.com, bloomeroo.com.au), confectionery (cakerush.my) and fashion (themodestbrand.co). The business is underpinned by a vertically integrated operating model with market leading same-day logistics, in-house marketing capabilities and a proprietary tech platform.

Contact Info:

Name: Amol Kale

Email: Send Email

Organization: Limitless Technology Sdn Bhd

Website: https://www.lvly.sg/



Release ID: 89084466

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.