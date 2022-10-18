Australian owned tech company Annature to power eSigning across all NSW government agencies

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NSW Government has selected Australian tech company Annature over some of Silicon Valley's biggest names to power digital document and contract signing across all agencies as part of the state's customer-centric digital customer service strategy.

In a strong sign of support, the NSW Government will also be embedding Annature's eSigning technology into the buy.nsw Supplier Hub, a portal used by over 39,000 suppliers to bid on and win some $37B of work.

"This is a great moment for Australian tech - Annature is homegrown technology with the most secure and compliant electronic signing experience, category-leading features and taxpayer-friendly pricing," said Annature CEO, Amreeta Abbott.

As a next-generation eSigning tool certified carbon neutral by Climate Active, Annature's technology has been designed from the ground up to be easy for Government departments to integrate into existing systems and processes while offering a best-in-class user experience.

"We're very proud to be trusted by this progressive state to play a vital role in making digital government interactions more efficient across NSW without sacrificing security, in line with Victor Dominello MP's inspiring 'Beyond Digital' customer service strategy," said Ms. Abbott.

Conscious of the constant threat of data breaches, Annature maintains a vigilant data and user security posture.

"We built Annature's technology to exceed the security requirements and certifications needed to be used in government at a state level, which is no easy feat," said co-founder Corey Cacic.

Two-factor authentication methods ensure only intended recipients can access documents, data is stored in Australia and managed in accordance with Annature's ISO 27001 certification, and all support is provided by the company's responsive on-shore customer support team.

It's the business's first state government contract, but not the first major appointment; Annature recently announced deep integrations with Xero and Xero Practice Manager, as well as partnerships with Qantas Business Rewards, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and McDonalds Australia.

About Amreeta Abbott

Amreeta Abbott is the CEO and Founder of Annature and award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million. Today, as a born innovator, she is either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations. www.amreetaabbott.com.au

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature and identity verification platform built on blockchain technology. Annature delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution. Being purpose-built for all industries - and working seamlessly with existing business tools - Annature helps business owners lower costs, improve engagement and elevate customer satisfaction and has been designed for the secure digital age. For more visit www.annature.com.au