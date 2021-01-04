Australian Superstar Cricketer and Trade360 Australia Brand Ambassador Steve Smith Wins the 'Test Player of a Decade' Award

SYDNEY, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's all-famous cricket player Steve Smith won the 'Test Player of a Decade' accolade at the ICC Cricketer of the Decade Awards event. The brand ambassador and public figure of CFD brokerage Trade360 Australia, Smith scored a staggering 7,042 runs at an average of 64.60 in the qualifying period, outrunning 26 centuries.

The Aussie top cricketer's decade was marked by centuries in both the Test and ODI format, with a Test average of 114.60 and an ODI average of 68.97, edging out six other nominees, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli in this category, according to Australian sports platform Wide World of Sports.

The news release was regarded as an auspicious event for Trade360, as a leading brokerage firm well positioned in Australia, the UK, and Europe. Hailing Steve Smith's acclaim in the sportive world, Mr. Chris Judd, Trade360 Australia's spokesman said:

'We are honoured to have Mr. Steve Smith as our brand ambassador. His achievement on the sports' stage means a victory for us as a company as well, and the moment of this nomination could not have been more auspicious. Despite the challenges that 2020 has thrown at us, this proves that success is achievable through dedication and resilience. We couldn't be prouder of our association with Steve Smith, whose contribution to the Trade360 brand is remarkable as he takes our name higher and higher'.

Dedicated to innovation, Trade360 is well known in the financial services industry for offering traders of all levels of experience a superior trading experience across its web-based and mobile platforms. The company boasts an impressive asset portfolio of over 500 asset classes, including CFDs, Forex, Stocks, and ETFs.

With Trade360, both novice as well as savvy traders can tap into the dynamics of real-time trading with the aid of cutting-edge tools such as CrowdFeed - the broker's staple sentiment analysis tool offering a single view of traders' preference in real time, as well as price and volatility alerts, and trend changes, and allowing traders to spot breakouts as they occur, Leverage Self-select - which gives traders the ability to adjust their leverage with every new position, Deal Protect - an innovative feature that enables traders to easily identify where to place their protective Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the go, and more.

While these features are typical to Trade360's proprietary platform across desktop and mobile devices, traders also have the option to trade on the popular MetaTrader 5 platform, and enjoy all its features and functionalities, news alerts, economic calendar, etc.. Find out more about Trade360 Australia at https://www.trade360.com.au/

About Trade360 Australia

Founded in 2013, Trade360 is licensed under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and offers services to both beginner and experienced traders. The platform offers its flagship CrowdTrading solution, enabling traders to examine the movements and behaviour of the trading collective of the Trade360 community in real time, thus enabling them to recognise market trends the moment they develop.

