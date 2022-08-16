Australian tech entrepreneur Jennifer Zanich joins remote workforce platform Cloudstaff

Already one of Australia's 100 fastest-growing companies, Cloudstaff provides more than 5,000 remote staff to Australian and U.S. companies, including accounting, customer service, sales, property management, software development and other roles.

SYDNEY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Zanich, a veteran technology industry executive and start-up CEO with more than three decades of experience in Sydney, Silicon Valley and London, has joined remote staffing platform Cloudstaff as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

In her new role, Zanich will drive continued growth of Cloudstaff's remote staffing business in Australia and the U.S., as well as expansion into the UK and Europe. Cloudstaff is expanding its sales, account management and marketing teams in all three regions.

"I'm delighted that Jennifer has joined us as we accelerate into our next stage of growth," said Lloyd Ernst, CEO and Founder of Cloudstaff. "I've known her for more than 30 years, as we worked together in the early days of Microsoft. She's one of the smartest players in the tech world, with the rare combination of vision and ability to execute."

Zanich was most recently Vice President EMEIA at PlayNetwork, responsible for leading the rollout of Apple Music for Business. She also previously designed and led the Founders 10x Start-Up Accelerator at the University of New South Wales, and launched the UNSW Angel Investor program.

Earlier in her career, Zanich was a senior Microsoft executive in Australia and APAC, and then led successful tech start-ups in Sydney and Silicon Valley, two of which achieved significant exits for her investors. Her entrepreneurial achievements were recognised at the Pearcey Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, and she was appointed by the Federal Minister of Industry and Innovation in Australia as the start-up entrepreneur on their Venture Capital Committee.

"I have first-hand experience leading companies that absolutely rely on high-quality staff," said Jennifer Zanich. "Recruiting is always a challenge, but the last six months have been even more difficult for many tech firms as access to cheap funding has dried up and investor attention has shifted from growth to cost efficiency.

"The Cloudstaff advantage is really powerful. We're able to recruit staff for our clients, from start- ups to corporates, in as little as twenty days, and our technology makes it easy to manage a remote workforce in the Philippines.

"I'm looking forward to enabling companies around the world to access cloudstaffing solutions that will help them realize their own growth ambitions," Zanich added.

About Cloudstaff

Cloudstaff was established in 2011 by Australian internet pioneer Lloyd Ernst, with a vision of using technology to give Western companies the ability to tap into the wide breadth of talent in Asia.

Today, Cloudstaff provides modern workforce solutions to clients across a wide array of industries and roles, including accounting and finance, back office, creative and marketing, customer service, engineering and drafting, software development, software quality assurance and technical support.