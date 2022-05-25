Australian Viewers Prefer the CTV Ad Experience Over Linear TV, IAS report finds

SYDNEY, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today released new research on Connected TV (CTV) trends in Australia. The report explores how CTV shapes the future of digital content consumption among Australian consumers and how they feel about the ad-supported streaming experience.



94% of Australian users think there are features of the CTV ad experience that make it better than linear TV. The ability to skip ads, fewer ads and shorter ads are critical differentiators for Connected TV

Key highlights from the report advertisers need to know:

People are streaming with CTV, and most are watching at least some ad-supported content with 91% of consumers surveyed saying they stream content on CTV and 97% of CTV users have access to a paid subscription to ad-free platforms.

YouTube with ads is the top ad-supported content on CTV, with 73% of consumers using their connected TV to watch YouTube with ads.

53% of consumers say they will view an ad to completion if it is relevant to the content they are watching.

"Australian consumers have been quick to embrace CTV and streaming platforms as the future of television. They have high expectations for ad relevance in these new digital environments," said Jessica Miles, Country Manager ANZ, IAS. "The SVOD (Subscription streaming) market in Australia is at saturation point, and publishers are pivoting to offer AVOD (Advertiser supported streaming) to maintain profitability and retain audiences. The demand from buyers for AVOD on CTV is also growing exponentially, fueled by increasing targeting options, increased measurement, and CTV's ability to be bought programmatically. Combining transparency and programmatic efficiency will allow advertisers to reach wide audiences more efficiently and engagingly."

IAS launched the industry's first CTV solution in 2018, providing global invalid traffic (IVT) and viewability support for both programmatic and direct buys across all apps and providers.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality.

