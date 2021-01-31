Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled

  • $1.75m to be invested in 13 clusters across all states & territories
  • Clusters will foster a multi-billion dollar, globally competitive hydrogen industry

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A network of regional hydrogen technology clusters has today been unveiled across Australia, as part of a drive to establish a nationwide hydrogen cluster.

Spearheaded by National Energy Resources Australia (NERA), the national cluster (which would operate as a virtual network) will establish a global identity and a recognised brand for Australian hydrogen technology and expertise. It will also aid the development of the hydrogen supply chain, reduce overlaps and identify gaps in the development, deployment, and commercialisation of new hydrogen focused technologies.

The establishment of the regional hydrogen technology clusters announced today - which cover all of Australia's states and territories – follows the conclusion of a seed funding selection program started by NERA in September. NERA has also been able to leverage a range of funding commitments from state and territory governments around the country, as well as industry financial support.

NERA CEO Miranda Taylor said today's announcement was a crucial step in building the skills, capacities and commercialisation opportunities necessary to unlock Australia's enormous potential to create a globally competitive hydrogen industry that, according to a 2019 Deloitte report, could increase Australia's GDP up to $26 billion.

"Today marks a great step forward in Australia's capability in developing hydrogen technologies. These regional clusters, all of which have the support of their state and territory governments, have been established around key, existing hydrogen projects and technology supply chains in strategic locations that have a demonstrated capacity to support them.

"This will ensure long-term local cohesion and sustainable capability across the emerging hydrogen value chain."

The development of a national hydrogen cluster was identified by the 2019 National Hydrogen Strategy as an important component to scale up Australia's domestic industry to become a global hydrogen competitor.

Today's announcement continues NERA's active role in coordinating collaborative opportunities to realise Australia's hydrogen potential across the hydrogen value chain and ensure that Australian companies are well placed to supply new technology, products and services to domestic and international markets.

State/
territory

Cluster name

Cluster leads/members

Initial NERA, state
government and industry
investment

ACT

Canberra Region Hydrogen
Technology Cluster

Evoenergy, ANU, Smart Energy
Council, ACT Renewables hub

$100,000

 

NSW

Hunter Hydrogen Technology
Cluster

University of Newcastle and 14
partners

$200,000

 

NT

Territory Hydrogen Cluster

Darwin Innovation Hub along with
NT Govt, Energy Club NT and CDU

$200,000

 

Qld

Queensland Hydrogen Industry
Cluster (H2Q)

Regional Development Australia
Brisbane, on behalf of 38 orgs

$100,000

SA

South Australian Hub-to-Hub ("SA-
H2H") Hydrogen Technology Cluster

EfficientSeePty Ltd and Mumford
Commercial

$100,000

Tas

Bell Bay Hydrogen Technology
Cluster

Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing
Zone (BBAMZ)

$100,000

Vic

Gippsland Hydrogen Technology
Cluster

Committee for Gippsland on
behalf of 64 supporting
organisations

$250,000

 

Clayton Hydrogen Technology
Cluster

GrapheneX, CSIRO, Swinburne,
Hydrogen 2.0, Cleantech Japan,
ARENA2036

$150,000

 

Greater Geelong Hydrogen
Technology Cluster

Startupbootcamp

$150,000

 

Mallee Hydrogen Technology
Cluster

Mallee Regional Innovation
Centre

$50,000

 

WA

Western Australian Hydrogen
Technology Cluster

Hydrogen Society of Australia on
behalf of consortium

$200,000

 

Karratha Hydrogen Technology
Cluster

City of Karratha with support from
Yara Pilbara Fertilisers

$75,000

Peel and South-West Metro
Hydrogen Technology Cluster

Murdoch University and six
partners

$75,000

 

About NERA:
NERA is an Industry Growth Centre established under the Australian Government Innovation and Competitiveness Agenda with a focus on the energy resources sector.
NERA is working to maximise the value to the Australian economy by developing an energy resources sector that is globally competitive, sustainable, innovative and diverse.
NERA is engaged across the value chain to achieve significant industry efficiencies; identify and support digital, automation and other innovative technologies; develop future workforce skills; and ensure that there are regulatory frameworks that support future investment, innovation, productivity and global trade.

