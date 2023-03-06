Australian woman, Maria Douglas, shares powerful story over overcome in Number 1 Hit "Unstoppable"

Maria's chapter in the best-selling book "Unstoppable", talks about overcoming the pain of broken marriage, finding self-worth, and her true calling in life. Her message is timely and relevant, and she hopes to empower women to become unstoppable in their pursuit of success and fulfillment.

—

When Maria was presented with the opportunity to become an author in the book Unstoppable, she felt a deep calling within her heart that this was something she had to do. Although she had never considered becoming an author before, she knew that this was a chance to share her story and inspire others who may be going through similar struggles.

"I felt that it’s ok to share my story for two reasons," Maria shares. "Firstly, my story has shaped me into who I am today and I have not shared my story apart from with some closest friends. I’d like to be more transparent and for people to have an idea of who I am and my background. Secondly, my story may inspire someone who has / is going through something similar and it can give them hope and a future and the faith to keep going as there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Maria's chapter in Unstoppable is a powerful and vulnerable testament to the transformative power of courage, resilience, and faith. In her story, she talks about overcoming the pain of a broken marriage, finding inner strength and self-worth, and discovering her true calling in life. Through her experiences, she hopes to inspire other women to take charge of their own lives, follow their intuition, and pursue their dreams fearlessly.

"When life looks bleak and there does not appear to be any light at the end of the tunnel, that is the time to dig deep, set standards high, find that inner strength and go for it," Maria shares. "There are destiny moments that come and have the faith to take them even if it’s totally not what you’re expecting."

Maria's message is timely and relevant, especially because of the challenges many are faced with right now.. As the world continues to grapple with the uncertainties and challenges of these unprecedented times, Maria's story serves as a reminder that it's possible to rise above adversity and create a life of purpose and meaning.

In addition to being an author in Unstoppable, Maria is also a successful entrepreneur, social retail business owner, and mentor to thousands of women around the world. Through her online business, she has been able to help people achieve financial independence, travel the world, and live their best lives.

"My vision is to impact 10,000 women globally through my business to make a five and six-figure income online and create a life of their design," Maria says. "Also, to create a global charity for homeless children."

Through her programs, Maria hopes to empower women to discover their own inner strength and become unstoppable in their pursuit of success and fulfillment.

"It takes grit, courage, perseverance, and passion," Maria says. "Don’t care what others are thinking because you are obsessed with what you want. You are absolutely responsible for all of the results you are getting. When you take responsibility, you take back your power to transform your life."

Maria's story is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of vulnerability, courage, and faith. As women around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, her message is more timely and relevant than ever before. Those wanting to learn more about Maria's programs and how you can become a part of her mission to empower women, you can connect with her and start the process of transformation.

About Us: Maria Douglas is successful entrepreneur, social retail business owner, and mentor to thousands of women around the world. Her online business helps people achieve financial independence, travel the world, and live their best lives.

Contact Info:

Name: Maria Douglas

Email: Send Email

Organization: Life By Design International

Website: https://www.facebook.com/maria.douglas.921



Release ID: 89091422

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.