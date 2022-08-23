Australians Takes Part in World Blood Donation Record Attempt to Save Lives

Global campaign to save 150,000 lives through 50,000 donations around the world.

SYDNEY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday 27 August, Australians will attempt to break the world record for the most blood donations in one calendar day.



A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world record for blood donations and save 150,000 lives.

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day is a worldwide campaign to save lives and build greater awareness about the urgent need to donate blood.

Just one blood donation can help save three lives.

The drive is open to any volunteer willing and eligible to give blood.

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to rally 50,000 blood donors across six continents. The campaign hopes to save the lives of 150,000 people at a time when blood supplies are being challenged.

CALLING ALL GLOBAL BLOOD HEROES

Right now, half of all blood donations are being cancelled or unattended because of colds, flu and COVID.

A recent Lifeblood survey showed that most Australians underestimate how much donated blood is needed each year in Australia, while also vastly over-estimating the number of people who donate.

The global charity Who is Hussain is partnering with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centres to encourage blood donations.

Cath Stone, Executive Director Donor Services at Lifeblood said:

"We are excited to see Australians taking part in this ambitious worldwide effort. We need Global Blood Heroes to come forward and save lives. 33,000 blood and plasma donations are needed every single week in Australia just to meet patient demand. We hope many people will join the cause and give blood on the day."

Coordinating Global Blood Heroes Day in Australia, Salli Ali said:

"We're motivated by the saying 'to save one life, is to save all of humanity.' One blood donation can save up to three lives, and it only takes an hour of your time."

The world record will be 'Official World Records', a body recognised by the Council of Notariats of the European Union.

Who is Hussain is a grassroots social justice charity inspired by the legacy of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad to inspire and build compassionate communities.

#GlobalBloodHeroes on 27 August 2022 will take place in Sydney , Melbourne , and Adelaide . Find out more: blood.whoishussain.org