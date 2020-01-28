Auth0 Closes Most Impactful Year Yet

Auth0 Closes Most Impactful Year Yet
2019 highlighted by $103M funding round and global growth
January 28, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, the identity platform for application builders, today announced another successful year of business, ending 2019 with a 70 percent increase in overall revenue and customer acquisition, including record-breaking sales in Q4. Under the direction of Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder, the company achieved a consecutive year of high double digit growth, and continues consistent year-over-year growth since its inception in 2013.

Auth0 celebrated many highlights in 2019, most notably, a $103 million round of Series E funding, propelling Auth0 into “unicorn status” with a $1 billion valuation.

Forrester predicts that the IAM software market will grow to $16.8 billion by 20231. This unceasing demand for customizable identity management was made clear by Auth0's high-velocity growth, including remarkable regional expansion in EMEA and Asia-Pacific (prompting a new Auth0 office in Singapore); a global partner program that tripled its revenue and deeper integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS); and key customer wins

"When Matias Woloski and I started the company in 2013, this level of success and growth is something we only imagined in our wildest dreams,” said Pace. “Our differentiated identity platform and its adoption across all market sectors has given us the opportunity to build our team to more than 600 employees, open six offices, and work with some of the biggest enterprises around the world. We are so grateful for the whole Auth0 team and our customers, and are looking ahead to another wildly successful year.”

Key appointments to the Auth0 leadership team, a 35 percent expansion of its workforce to 578 employees by the end of 2019, along with continued analyst and press recognition of its industry leadership, made it a banner year for the company.

Continuing milestone achievements in 2020, Auth0 eagerly anticipates its first customer and developer conference, Auth0® Assemble – The Identity Conference for Application Builders™﻿. The conference will take place in San Francisco on August 26-27, 2020, and will mark a historic event for the company this year.

About Auth0
Auth0 is the first identity management platform for application builders, and the only identity solution needed for custom-built applications. With a mission to secure the world’s identities so innovators can innovate, Auth0 provides the simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to scale and protect identities in any application, for any audience. Auth0 secures more than 100 million logins each day, giving enterprises the confidence to deliver trusted and elegant digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

1 Forrester Analytics: IAM Software Forecast, 2018 To 2023 (Global)

