Auth0 Powers Centralized Login for Siemens’ Hundreds of Applications Worldwide

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced that it has partnered with global technology powerhouse Siemens AG to develop and build ‘Siemens ID’, one centralized login for all Siemens internal and external applications. Siemens, headquartered in Munich, and the largest industry manufacturing company in Europe, operates across 200 global offices with approximately €86.8 billion in annual revenue.

As one of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens turned to Auth0 to help build Siemens ID for centralizing access to its global applications and services for hundreds of customers, partners, and as of September 2019, 385,000 employees across the world. Siemens ID relies on Auth0’s highly-scalable platform to provide a centralized way to store the user database and login page, while enabling each individual division to customize the identity providers they want, manage the roles, and define the workflow they need in order to optimize the user experience (a concept called multi-tenancy ).

“[Before Auth0] we applied strict internal identity management policies to external identity management which caused lots of overhead and complexity. When Siemens ID-as-a-service and Auth0 as a service provider stepped in, we could improve the processes around identity management, reducing efforts while increasing the acceptance of the internal stakeholders,” said Hugo Francisco, Service Owner, IAM Solutions at Siemens. “This also enabled our clients and partners to focus on doing business instead of managing accounts and several login credentials for several applications.”

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) was one of the mandatory requirements for Siemens ID to provide an extra layer of security when delivering applications to external clients or partners. With Auth0, Siemens can offer three distinct types of second-factor authentication, which was a key differentiator when selling the implementation to internal stakeholders. Since partnering with Auth0, Siemens has expanded its Auth0 features to include Universal Login and Anomaly Detection , enabling them to quickly integrate various identity management features into its applications to fulfill the Siemens ID promise of robust security.



“Global companies like Siemens need to be able to standardize and centralize on one identity platform, while maintaining flexibility and security at the department level,” said Steven Rees-Pullman, Vice President, International at Auth0. “As Siemens continues to grow and expand, the service they’ve created with Auth0 can scale with them.”

Siemens is one of many Auth0 customers in the DACH region , including HolidayCheck and EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG. More details on Siemens’ implementation of Auth0 can be found on the company’s website.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com .

About Auth0

Auth0 is the first identity management platform for application builders, and the only identity solution needed for custom-built applications. With a mission to secure the world’s identities so innovators can innovate, Auth0 provides the simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to scale and protect identities in any application, for any audience. Auth0 secures more than 100 million logins each day, giving enterprises the confidence to deliver trusted and elegant digital experiences to their customers around the world.

