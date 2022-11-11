Author and Consultant Sharon L Bech Guides Women to Create a Life of Freedom and Purpose in Bestselling Book, Voices of Impact

Mentor and Consultant Sharon L Bech is passionate about helping women with change and opens up in Voices of Impact, Volume one.

For Voices of Impact contributor Sharon L Bech, the opportunity to make a positive influence could be just the beginning. “I'm excited about what the future will bring. And I think the best is yet to come,” she said. She is one of 25 visionary women from three continents in this uplifting book whose journeys of triumph over adversity can ignite in others the confidence to speak up.

Overcoming her own journey of adversity to come out on top with a strong message to share about the choices we have in life. She has overcome challenges. The choices she has made have changed the direction of her life for the better.

Voices of Impact: Empowering Stories from Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs is a blueprint that empowers women to use that voice and share with others their visions and stories, which have the power to drive positive change.

Based in Perth, Western Australia, Bech offers a support network “to share, to learn and encourage growth through personal development.” Her passion is to help and support women to have the courage to change no matter how old they are. or the difficulties one faces in life, ‘We all have a Choice’ how to deal with them, Bech says.

“Sharon is a visionary for women looking for change, freedom and a purpose in life. Sharing her own story gives hope and permission to others. She is an advocate for women, and her contribution is a valuable, much-needed asset to Australia,” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

Bech has a strong vision to share. “No matter what life serves us, it presents many choices. The choices we make determine our future,” she said. “I am here to share my wisdom to help other women who are ready to step out of their comfort zone and who are willing to do the work to create change for their future selves.”

About the Author

Sharon’s passion goes beyond the miles she has travelled, the knowledge and wisdom she has acquired, and a love of the Spirit world has given her the tools to help other like-minded women who don’t want to do life alone, women who want to connect and learn how to overcome the challenges they face stepping into their later years. Her mission in this lifetime is to leave a Legacy for her children and grandchildren.

