Authors Guild Global to Launch Books to New International Markets

Authors Guild Global is the world’s leading innovator of publishing and book promotion solutions.

Have you ever dreamed of your book being read across the globe? We at Authors Guild Global (AGG) can make your dream a reality. And what better way to kick off this voyage than to first break into the French and Arab markets?

The book industries in France and the Middle East are the largest in the world. As the economies of these countries continue to flourish, the publishing industry is quickly overtaking others, such as the automotive and IT sectors. They also have the largest reading populations in the world.

The AGG is at the forefront of developing new methods for promoting books and other publications. We are committed to raising the bar for the industry standard, and our combined experience of 25 years in trade publishing and self-publishing systems gives us a leg up on the competition. We are not afraid to stir up trouble in the untapped English and non-English readership market, and we are ready to take on the world with our unconventional strategies in the book trade and marketing solutions.

The current state of the book industry calls for publishers to look beyond the traditional publishing route and into uncharted territory. This fair strategy for elevating successful writers to the top is just as thrilling as a victory.

On our inaugural run, we are searching for the first 20 titles we will represent through a World Book Tour. So, climb onboard, expand your horizon, and WIN with us.

From the guild of victors, Authors Guild Global welcomes you. For more information contact Timothy Duran from Authors Guild Global at timothyduran@authorsguildglobal.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Timothy Duran

Email: Send Email

Organization: Authors Guild Global

Website: https://authorsguildglobal.com



