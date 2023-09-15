Autism Summit Garners Over 30,000 Attendees: APM Announces Date of its Upcoming Conference

Autism Parenting Magazine (APM) has been at the forefront of parent empowerment through knowledge-sharing and networking, supporting its community of parents with children on the spectrum.

Parenting a child with autism can be one of the most challenging yet rewarding jobs, for the role of a parent is not just as a caregiver but also a teacher, advocate, therapist, and so much more. Autism Parenting Magazine (APM) understands these challenges, and its Autism Parenting Summit aims to help parents address concerns about communication, social skills, behavior, and daily activities.

The much-anticipated Autism Summit will be held from 13 to 16 October 2023, and all parents and interested parties can join its global audience of over 32,000 attendees and take the first step towards improving their lives and the well-being of their children.

Parents with children on the spectrum have every reason to attend the FREE virtual summit—they can learn to navigate the challenges of the autism spectrum from the comfort of their homes and give their child the best start in life from APM’s panel of experts.

APM’s Autism Parenting Summit bridges the ever-growing gap between autism experts and special needs families. To ensure the well-being of their families and cope with the long-term responsibilities of caring for children with autism, these parents must keep up-to-date with the latest strategies. What they learn from the summit can help them effectively support their children in areas that matter most.

With the latest updates on treatments, cutting-edge concepts, and insightful views from notable experts in the field, parents are encouraged to book their places early to avoid missing out.

Autism Parenting Magazine is an award-winning publication aimed at improving the quality of life for families affected by autism. For over a decade, APM has been at the forefront of bringing special needs families worldwide together and disseminating invaluable information on the latest interventions and treatments for autism. Today, it has become an essential resource for parents around the world, and events like the Autism Summit will benefit the entire autism community—parents, family members, allies, caregivers, and people on the spectrum will find inspiration and gain knowledge from this event.

The upcoming Autism Summit in October is expected to be even better, boasting an expanded panel of keynote speakers and other experts, interesting new topics, and greater opportunities to connect with other parents and guardians of children with autism and meet experts in different areas of the autism world.

Key discussion areas at the summit include behavior solutions, speech and communication, sensory solutions, social skills, transitioning to adulthood, Education, self-care for parents, and more. Experts will share research-based techniques and offer tips on managing every aspect of a child’s life, from picky eating, creating the right environment at home, and encouraging motor skills to behavioral interventions, dealing with transitions, and managing anxiety and mental health.

The summit will host over 30 speakers comprising highly accomplished experts in their field. Among the keynote speakers are:

Dr. Noelle Patno, PhD, Chief Science Officer at Bened Life: The Gut Microbiome in the Gut-Brain Axis and the Role of Probiotic PS128 in Autism

Dr. Travis Whitney, NMD, MSc, MSAc, Founder / CMO of Innate Healthcare Institute in Arizona: Clinical Applications of Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Integrative Medicine in ASD

Dolly Bhargava, MS, Founder of Behavior Help, NDIS-registered Specialist, Behavior Support Practitioner and Speech Pathologist: Teaching Your Child With Autism Emotional Regulation

Kelly Bridgeforth, MS, BCBA, LBA, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and Clinical Director of Blue Balloon ABA Therapy Arizona: Behavior Skills Training. The 4-Step Training Model for Successful Parent Sessions

The Autism Parenting Summit has much to offer parents, covering topics from effective support strategies to the latest in cutting-edge treatments. At no cost and in the comfort of their own homes, parents and caregivers have the opportunity to connect with experts and other parents within APM’s growing community.

