Auto Chau A, The Genuine Distributor Of 70mai Automobile Dashcams In Vietnam

Auto Chau A specializes in distributing brand-name 70mai dashcams in Vietnam. 70mai – An international dashcam stature.

—

Automobilists are becoming more and more attentive to innovative technology commodities for their favorite cars. In particular, the dashcam, which assists in recording the whole driving process and ameliorating road safety, is a necessary accessory in the car. At Auto Chau A, customers may effortlessly browse the dashcam product ranges from the prestigious 70mai brand.

Some outstanding 70mai dashcam models involve:

Low segment

70mai Lite dashcam: full HD 1080P quality recordings and a 130-degree rotation angle help improve driver visibility. WDR technology is integrated to provide sharp image quality in all day and night lighting conditions.

70mai M300 dashcam: a 3-megapixel camera, 2304 x 1296P quality recordings, with 3D noise reduction and WDR technology aiding in capturing clear photos.

Mid-range segment

70mai A500S dashcam: sharply record in HD 1944P resolution; be able to take clear pictures of license plates, road signs, and other crucial information. A500S aids in capturing great sharp nighttime images due to 3D DNR and WDR technology that reduces noise and adjusts exposure balance.

70mai M500 dashcam: this dashcam model with tire pressure sensor monitoring combined a 5 MP camera and Ultra HD 1944P Smart HDR recordings for sharp images even when zoomed in. M500 has an extremely wide viewing angle of up to 170°. Other noteworthy features of the M500 include an ADAS safety system, built-in GPS and wifi, and 24-hour parking monitoring functionality.

High segment

A810 4K dashcam: has the most recent Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 sensor and HDR technology for the sharpest 4K video quality ever. With cutting-edge AI technology, A810 A810 contributes to optimizing vehicle safety by identifying suspicious actions surrounding the car and capturing clear evidence.

70mai Omni X200 dashcam: a high-end product with the world's first 360-degree rotating remote control feature that assists the driver in seeing in all directions around the vehicle. The image sensor with PureCel®Plus-S HDR technology delivers sharp images. The standout feature is the good nighttime recording capabilities. Other smart features include an ADAS safety system, AI motion detection, Integrated GPS, 4G connection and more.

For more information about products at Auto Chau A, please visit: https://autochaua.com/camera-hanh-trinh-o-to

About Auto Chau A

Auto Chau A takes great pride in being the most reputable distributor of genuine 70mai dashcams in Vietnam. Currently, 70mai is a dashcam brand that several motorists prefer, not just in the Vietnamese market but across plenty of other countries as well.

With a commitment to high quality, customers can rest assured that the products at Auto Chau A are 100% genuine, stable, and durable. The service quality consistently receives positive feedback, from the consulting support team to delivery, problem-solving, and other teams. Auto Chau A has a network of genuine distribution agents nationwide, to best support customers. Along with that is a group of experienced employees and technicians available 24/7 to assist clients.

Auto Chau A is certain that with the help of our advantages, the company will establish a solid reputation for offering dashcams that are both high-quality and reasonably priced, meeting all customer needs.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/autochaua.vn

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@autochauavn

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autochaua/

About Us: /Auto Chau A/

Contact Info:

Name: Auto Chau A

Email: Send Email

Organization: Asia Auto Technology Joint Stock Company

Address: Office 1: 46 Dang Thuy Tram Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam Office 2: 11 Pham Tuan Tai Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 989 193 186

Website: https://autochaua.com/camera-hanh-trinh-o-to/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/mw_nlf9gDYA

Release ID: 89107033

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.