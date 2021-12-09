Auto Mechanic Repair Garage Price Comparison Online Directory Platform Launched In Canada

Auto Fix Buddy has launched their online car repair directory and price comparison platform in Canada. The service allows vehicle owners to search garages by location and filter for specific services.

Auto Fix Buddy, a new online auto repair directory service based in Canada, has launched their platform worldwide to help garage owners increase their online visibility and allow drivers to save money by comparing local services and available savings deals.

By launching the new directory platform, Auto Fix Buddy aims to provide vehicle owners with an easy way to find the car repair services they need and save money by searching and comparing auto shop options near their location.

Motorists seeking repairs for their cars can use the Auto Fix Buddy search platform as a convenient alternative to browsing individual garage listings through Google. The directory is searchable by distance so that customers can find nearby shops wherever they are located.

The website is easy to use and features price comparison and rating tools to make finding a trusted auto repair workshop a quick and transparent experience. Through the platform, customers can also book mechanic appointments online and chat with shop owners.

Directory searches can be filtered to find shops offering specific services and amenities. Garage listings on the directory can be sorted by amenity offerings including military and senior discounts, wireless internet, financing, child-friendly service, free estimates, early-bird dropoff, loaner cars, weekend hours, same-day appointments, and more.

A wide variety of general and specialized vehicle maintenance services are searchable on the platform. Customers looking for routine services for their vehicle may filter their searches for categories including safety inspections, car wash, or preventative maintenance. For specific repair capabilities, search filter options include bodywork and dents, brakes and exhausts, clutches and gearboxes, engines and cooling, hybrid and electric vehicles, and many more.

In addition to comparing basic service offerings and prices, customers can use the website to find special offers and deals from their local garages. Garage owners can take advantage of Auto Fix Buddy’s services to maximize their online presence and help potential customers find their business.

A spokesperson for the company said: “As the leading source for crowdsourced, real-time auto repair prices at more than 3 million auto repair shops in the U.S. and Canada, millions of drivers use the AutoFixBuddy app and website every day to find fair charges in vehicle repairs based on locations, ratings, and reviews.”

Release ID: 89055568