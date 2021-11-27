Auto Repair Garages Marketplace launches in Canada

With Auto Fix Buddy, you are able to Compare incredible garage and auto repair centers across the globe, you can search for top-rated service providers close to you or within your preferred region in just a few clicks.

—

Auto Fix Buddy, an automotive comparison company that serves locations across Toronto Ontario, Canada, including Barrie, offers a new car repairs comparative marketplace in Canada and the United States.

More information can be found by visiting https://autofixbuddy.com/en/homes/become_buyer

The recently launched car repair marketplace allows car owners to find automotive repairs from over three million auto repair shops registered in Canada, US the around the globe. The service is provided on a complimentary basis and it can help customers save lots of money on car repairs every year.

Customers are linked with carefully selected repair shops based on the shop’s ratings and reviews, location, and available services. They can also search for garages that specialize in certain types of repairs, such as heating and air conditioning, suspension, brakes, and powertrain.

A cost estimator is included as part of the launch. This can help customers have an idea of how much their repairs might cost prior to booking, and can help with their decision-making.

A spokesperson for the company Dr. Adams Mumuni says, “We help car owners save thousands of dollars per year by comparing local car repairs and mechanic shops. We also help repair shops owners thrive without them having to spend on Google advertising.”

Interested parties can visit the company’s website and input their car make and location into the search tool on the homepage. The site will then generate a list of suitable repair shops nearby.

Customers can filter these results according to the type of work they want to be done and other specifications. These specifications include car delivery, complimentary estimates, multi-point safety inspection, warranty accepted, and more. Alternatively, customers can use the app or contact the company via phone.

Julian, a previous customer, says, “What an excellent service. I would highly recommend it. They did everything they could for my car and ensured I was kept informed all the way. An all-around quality job and the service was professional throughout.”

Auto Fix Buddy links car owners with reputable car repair shops in their area. It’s provided to people in many locations across Canada, including Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Scarborough, North York, Barrie, New Market, London ON, Niagara Falls, and more. The company is passionate about helping car owners to access affordable car repair rates.

