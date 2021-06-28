AUTOCRYPT Brings V2X and In-Vehicle Security to Europe with New Munich Office

MUNICH, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading mobility security solutions provider, announced the opening of its first European office in Munich, Germany in June 2021. The new office, AUTOCRYPT Technologies GmbH, is expected to play a key role in the company's active work with European OEMs on building V2X, in-vehicle, and Plug&Charge security solutions, as well as its ongoing discussions to participate in the development of Europe's Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS).

Currently in talks with several European OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers on establishing business development and joint R&D partnerships, AUTOCRYPT chose Munich as its first European hub for its strategic location on the continent. Sitting at the center of both an automotive powerhouse and a massive transcontinental road network, Munich is an ideal contact location for European-based C-ITS developments and Plug&Charge initiatives.

"Europe will play a large role in the mobility revolution, which will require comprehensive security. Hence our goal is to introduce AUTOCRYPT's world-class technologies and solutions in V2X, in-vehicle, and Plug&Charge to European OEMs, suppliers, and regulators," said Daniel ES Kim, AUTOCRYPT's CEO and co-Founder. "We expect the Munich office to bring us closer to our business partners in Europe, serving as a solid foundation for our long-term plans."

As the sole V2X security provider for South Korean C-ITS projects, AUTOCRYPT's V2X-PKI technology goes beyond the standards of the SCMS and the EU CCMS, with one platform issuing certificates for both. It has also built several in-vehicle security solutions for global OEMs in compliance with the UNECE's WP.29 regulations on cybersecurity.

Along with its crucial role in constructing security architecture for autonomous driving, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is also essential for Plug&Charge in accordance with ISO 15118. As one of the fastest-growing EV markets with over 280,000 public charging points, Europe is at the center of Plug&Charge development. AUTOCRYPT plans to continue strengthening its partnerships with European EV manufacturers, EVSE manufacturers, and charge point operators to secure communication points between vehicles and charging infrastructure.

With rising demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions, AUTOCRYPT's end-to-end approach to security allows for companies to easily navigate the complexities of the new mobility landscape.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in transportation security technologies. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road.