Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights [1]

Net Revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1,841.6 million ( $281.1 million ), an increase of 19.1% year-over-year.

in the first quarter of 2021 were ( ), an increase of 19.1% year-over-year. Online Marketplace and Others Revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB539.1 million ( $82.3 million ), an increase of 74.0% year-over-year. Data Products achieved revenue growth of 64.9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue contribution from TTP Car, Inc. (TTP) [2] in the first quarter of 2021 was higher than the Company's prior expectation.

in the first quarter of 2021 were ( ), an increase of 74.0% year-over-year. achieved revenue growth of 64.9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue contribution from (TTP) in the first quarter of 2021 was higher than the Company's prior expectation. Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB633.8 million ( $96.7 million ), compared to RMB587.2 million for the corresponding period of 2020.

in the first quarter of 2021 was ( ), compared to for the corresponding period of 2020. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP)[3] in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB734.9 million ( $112.2 million ), compared to RMB646.2 million for the corresponding period of 2020.

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For the convenience of readers, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB6.5518 on March 31, 2021 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate. [2] TTP Car, Inc., or TTP, a company operating an online bidding platform for used automobiles. Starting the first quarter of 2021, the Company consolidated TTP's operating results. In the statements of operations, TTP's revenue is recorded as "online marketplace and others". In April 2021, the Company completed the second closing of its investment in TTP, in exchange for an additional 4.17% preferred shares of TTP involving a value of US$25 million. After the second closing, the Company holds investments in TTP both in forms of convertible bonds and preferred shares, representing in aggregate 51.00% of TTP's equity interest on as-converted basis. [3] Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) is defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc., excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions, certain noncontrolling interests adjustments for TTP (which for the first time starting in Q1 of 2021 included interest income related to convertible bond investment to TTP, which is eliminated in consolidation), and accretion of convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests to redemption value. For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Mr. Quan Long, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "We are very pleased with our achievements in the first quarter with total revenues increasing 19.1% year-over-year, driven by our resilient core business and robust new initiatives. During the quarter, we deepened our cooperation with new energy vehicle ("NEV") automakers in order to capture more growth opportunities. We also upgraded our main App with a more streamlined interface and cleaner functionality, further enhancing our user experience and with younger demographics in mind."

Mr. Long added, "We're witnessing that changes are coming to the automotive industry. In the face of a challenging macro environment and fluctuation in automobile sales stemming from the pandemic, the auto industry has started to step up efforts towards a digital transformation. Emerging premium electric vehicle brands and the traditional auto manufacturers' investments in new energy vehicles have also accelerated the growth in the NEV space. In addition, some new players with extensive expertise in internet services are tapping into the smart automobile market, intensifying the competition in this field. All these trends are reshaping the automotive market landscape, including the overall industry value chain. Against the backdrop of this new market and industry dynamic, last year, we rolled out our 4.0 strategies, namely AI, Big data and Cloud capability, and SaaS strategies. Now, we are also planning an upgrade of these strategies by finetuning our action plans to the execution, as we seek to better capture industry opportunities and achieve continued high-quality developments. We expect to announce updates on these action plans in the second half of the year. As a platform with a massive and engaged user base of more than 40 million daily active users, solid business fundamentals, industry-leading innovative capability, as well as effective and strong execution capabilities, we are confident that Autohome can grow beyond its current standing and tap into new growth potentials."

Mr. Jun Zou, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "We kicked off the year with a solid first quarter. Our data products continued on its strong growth trajectory while TTP delivered a larger-than-expected contribution to our topline. These achievements reflect Autohome's leading position in these key areas. An additional notable milestone for us during the quarter was Autohome's successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in mid-March. Besides, Autohome's Hong Kong-listed stock will be added to Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng Composite Index, opening a new journey for Autohome. In the past few years, Autohome has been leading the development of the industry. As we move ahead, with our strong balance sheet and profitability, we're confident that Autohome will bring more value to both our users and customers and deliver long-term return to our shareholders"

Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB1,841.6 million ($281.1 million), compared to RMB1,546.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Media services revenues were RMB604.8 million ( $92.3 million ), compared to RMB566.3 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

revenues were ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2020. Leads generation services revenues were RMB697.6 million ( $106.5 million ), compared to RMB670.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

revenues were ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2020. Online marketplace and others revenues increased by 74.0% year-over-year to RMB539.1 million ( $82.3 million ) from RMB309.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the consolidation of TTP, and the increased contribution from data products.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB243.1 million ($37.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB177.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the impact of consolidation of TTP. In addition, cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB6.8 million ($1.0 million) during the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB1,115.8 million ($170.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB905.3 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB682.6 million ( $104.2 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB524.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the impact of consolidation of TTP, increased execution expenses to support automakers and dealers and business development. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB11.1 million ( $1.7 million ), compared to RMB11.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

expenses were ( ) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the impact of consolidation of TTP, increased execution expenses to support automakers and dealers and business development. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2020. General and administrative expenses were RMB128.6 million ( $19.6 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB89.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the impact of consolidation of TTP. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB7.6 million ( $1.2 million ), compared to RMB18.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

expenses were ( ) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the impact of consolidation of TTP. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2020. Product development expenses were RMB304.6 million ( $46.5 million ) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB291.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to higher investment in research and development activities. Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB28.3 million ( $4.3 million ), compared to RMB22.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB566.6 million ($86.5 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB585.9 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

There was an income tax expense of RMB65.0 million ($9.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to income tax expense of RMB125.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. was RMB633.8 million ($96.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB587.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share("EPS") were RMB1.31 ($0.20) and RMB1.31 ($0.20), respectively, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.23 and RMB1.23, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB5.24 ($0.80) and RMB5.22 ($0.80), respectively, as compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.93 and RMB4.91, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2020.

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. (Non-GAAP), defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc., excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions, certain noncontrolling interests adjustments for TTP (which for the first time starting in Q1 of 2021 included interest income related to convertible bond investment to TTP, which is eliminated in consolidation) and accretion of convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests to redemption value, was RMB734.9 million ($112.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB646.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB1.52 ($0.23) and RMB1.52 ($0.23), respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.36 and RMB1.35, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB6.08 ($0.93) and RMB6.06 ($0.92), respectively, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB5.43 and RMB5.40, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB17.27 billion ($2,636.0 million). Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB546.2 million ($83.4 million).

Employees

The Company had 6,152 employees as of March 31, 2021, including 2,352 employees from TTP.

Hong Kong Listing

On March 15, 2021, the Company successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code "2518", with a global offering of 24,738,400 new ordinary shares (including 4,544,000 ordinary shares issued on April 13, 2021 pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option). Gross proceeds from the global offering, before deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses, were approximately HK$4,361.4 million.

AUTOHOME INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (Amount in thousands, except per share / per ADS data)













For three months ended March 31,

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Net revenues:









Media services 566,310

604,824

92,314 Leads generation services 670,459

697,634

106,480 Online marketplace and others 309,860

539,123

82,286 Total net revenues 1,546,629

1,841,581

281,080 Cost of revenues (177,862)

(243,123)

(37,108) Gross profit 1,368,767

1,598,458

243,972











Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing expenses (524,221)

(682,633)

(104,190) General and administrative expenses (89,152)

(128,625)

(19,632) Product development expenses (291,938)

(304,551)

(46,484) Total operating expenses (905,311)

(1,115,809)

(170,306) Other income, net 122,471

83,985

12,819 Operating profit 585,927

566,634

86,485











Interest income 137,391

129,703

19,797 Loss from equity method investments (1,455)

(197)

(30) Fair value change of other non-current assets (9,116)

-

- Income before income taxes 712,747

696,140

106,252











Income tax expense (125,484)

(65,033)

(9,926) Net income 587,263

631,107

96,326 Accretion of Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests to redemption value -

(327,073)

(49,921) Net income / (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests (84)

329,765

50,332 Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. 587,179

633,799

96,737











Earnings per share for ordinary shares









Basic 1.23

1.31

0.20 Diluted 1.23

1.31

0.20 Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary

shareholders (one ADS equals for four

ordinary shares)









Basic 4.93

5.24

0.80 Diluted 4.91

5.22

0.80











Weighted average shares used to compute

earnings per share attributable to

common stockholders:





















Basic 476,276,352

483,498,580

483,498,580 Diluted 478,588,904

485,207,380

485,207,380

AUTOHOME INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands, except per share / per ADS data)













For three months ended March 31,

2020

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Net income attributable to

Autohome Inc. 587,179

633,799

96,737 Plus: income tax expense 125,484

65,033

9,926 Plus: depreciation of property and

equipment 32,405

50,694

7,737 Plus: amortization of intangible

assets 3,230

2,969

453 EBITDA 748,298

752,495

114,853 Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 57,857

53,837

8,217 Plus: Accretion of Convertible

redeemable noncontrolling interests to

redemption value -

70,490

10,759 Adjusted EBITDA 806,155

876,822

133,829











Net income attributable to

Autohome Inc. 587,179

633,799

96,737 Plus: amortization of acquired

intangible assets of

Cheerbright, China Topside

and Norstar 1,139

1,139

174 Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 57,857

53,837

8,217 Plus: accretion of Convertible

redeemable noncontrolling interests to

redemption value -

70,490

10,759 Minus: certain noncontrolling

interests adjustments for TTP -

(24,370)

(3,720) Adjusted net income

attributable to Autohome Inc. 646,175

734,895

112,167











Non-GAAP Earnings per share

for ordinary share









Basic 1.36

1.52

0.23 Diluted 1.35

1.52

0.23 Non-GAAP earnings per ADS

attributable to ordinary

shareholders (one ADS

equals for four ordinary

shares)





















Basic 5.43

6.08

0.93 Diluted 5.40

6.06

0.92











Weighted average shares used

to compute earnings per

share attributable to common

stockholders:





















Basic 476,276,352

483,498,580

483,498,580 Diluted 478,588,904

485,207,380

485,207,380