Autoliv investing in Japan to optimize footprint for future growth

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced the launch of a Japan footprint optimization plan, including the establishment of a new state of the art production facility in central Japan and phasing out two existing plants. The investment demonstrates Autoliv's commitment to its customers and to the Japanese market.

Supported by Autoliv's strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities in Japan, we have gained a leading position with Japanese car manufactures across the world. In 2020, the Japanese market accounted for 10% of Autoliv's global sales. Globally, Japanese customers accounted for 30% of our total sales in 2020. Currently, Autoliv has no production facility in central Japan, although this is where 40% of vehicles in Japan are produced.

Autoliv committed to our customers and to the Japanese market

"Autoliv Japan has been successful for over 30 years through a strong local sales, engineering, and manufacturing presence. With this footprint optimization we will further strengthen our local support and proximity to our customers in Japan", says Colin Naughton, President Autoliv Asia.

The new facility will be centrally located, supporting the optimization of the Autoliv Japan footprint and business. When the new facility is completed, Autoliv will have three manufacturing plants in Japan, one in the east, one in the west and one in the central area of the country, closely aligned with car manufacturers' footprint in Japan. Two existing manufacturing facilities will be phased out.

Achieving sustainability goals through efficient operations

The new state of the art facility in central Japan will showcase Autoliv's manufacturing capability utilizing Manufacturing 4.0 concepts. The greenfield site will be a flagship site that allows Autoliv to further accelerate upgrades to our other facilities in Japan and Asia. The new plant will help Autoliv in achieving its sustainability goals through efficient operations and reduced delivery miles to the customers.

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to the Japanese market and to our customers. With this footprint we will be well aligned for strengthening our local presence and growth opportunities with our global Japanese customers", said Colin Naughton, President Autoliv Asia.

The new production facility will go live latest by Q3 2023 with the phasing out of two facilities by the end of 2023.

