Autoliv publishes its Annual Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems has today filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Form 10-K is available at the SEC Edgar website: www.sec.gov and on autoliv.com.

Autoliv has also today filed its Autoliv 2021 Update and its 2021 Sustainability Report with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority - Finansinspektionen.

The Autoliv 2021 Update and the 2021 Sustainability Report will be available on autoliv.com.

Shareholders can receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by e-mail their request to: ir@autoliv.com

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (0)70 612 64 24



About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2021, our products saved close to 35,000 lives. Every year our products prevent more than 300,000 severe injuries.

Our more than 60,000 associates in 28 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2021 amounted to US $ 8.2 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

