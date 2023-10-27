Automated AI Multichannel, Multilingual Marketing Brain For SMB Growth Announced

New AI-powered dynamics geared toward lead conversion for small and midsize businesses have been announced - with mBrain bringing forward new upgrades to its autonomous content marketing platform.

—

The innovative AI-charged marketing optimizer has been upgraded to target substantial increases in web traffic for SMBs while generating personalized copy for their online platforms. Once integrated on social media pages, websites, and blogs, mBrain crafts an evolving brand voice through interactions with prospects - tailoring its messaging to meet their ongoing needs.

For more information see https://ai-mbrain.com

With the latest upgrade, mBrain’s multichannel marketing capacities have been enhanced with multilingual abilities - among other key features. Bringing together an advanced chatbot function and ever-growing business acumen, mBrain is built to converse with web visitors from around the world in up to 95 languages and gain intel that leads to customized sales-driven content.

Its development comes amidst increased demand for generative AI assistance in marketing ventures. Vast industry growth is predicted over the next decade as software using such tech continues to progress. According to the company, mBrain presents its own marketing-geared artificial intelligence in the form of a live chat widget that takes creative inspiration from conversations.

As such, it essentially develops its brand-centered understanding with every customer interaction. Adopting a fluent, natural tone in dialogue with leads, the platform is able to adapt its approach depending on their goal - securing appointments and accommodating other requests - before curating marketing material across the user’s digital business channels.

As explained by an mBrain representative: “mBrain facilitates business growth through boosting traffic, engaging prospects, setting up meetings, and amplifying sales on diverse platforms. Its AI-powered capabilities allow it to mimic human interactions and deliver a personalized, efficient customer journey.”

In this way, mBrain effectively doubles as an SEO-optimized marketing tool that can help SMBs expand their reach and significantly influence their trajectory. Its developers point to the potential for experiencing multiplied rates of online traffic, lead generation, and appointment bookings after the seamless integration of mBrain across business platforms.

By entrusting marketing campaign work to its autonomous AI agent, says Mbrain, businesses are given the multi-faceted abilities of an entire department in one centralized system. As a direct result, staff have more time to focus on valuable tasks, accomplishing meaningful work with the benefit of increased productivity.

“mBrain was a game-changer in our marketing efforts,” said one user. “We saw an increase in web traffic, engagement, and leads. mBrain is a must for any company looking to create quality content.”

Interested parties can learn more about mBrain and its capabilities at: https://ai-mbrain.com

