Automated Marketing Technology | Small Business Lead Generation Solutions Launch

The new system provides Small Business clients with an automated marketing assistant that can fill several roles, including prospecting with Facebook, Google, or Twitter ads, pre-qualifying leads, direct selling conversations, and more.

Most businesses recognize the importance of online sales channels. However, the limited resources of smaller companies mean that they are at a disadvantage. With the latest solution, Viral Fire Marketing provides clients with an efficient and effective means of generating leads and increasing profit.

While e-commerce has been growing steadily for many years, the pandemic led to an unprecedented surge in online sales. Technology review website findstack.com reports that e-commerce sales were over $4.8 billion in 2021, and are expected to increase to more than $6.3 billion by 2024.

Given the large and growing market, it is little surprise that most businesses are investing in online marketing efforts. Viral Fire Marketing recognizes that most small businesses do not have the time to manage multiple sales channels. The agency’s innovative new marketing automation solution is designed to save a significant amount of time in the lead generation process.

As an example, a Facebook Messenger Ad campaign would be designed around specific target groups. When a prospect clicks on the ad, the system’s automated chat bot responds to initial queries and obtains contact information. Businesses can then use the resultant contact list to upsell or cross sell additional offers, leading to an increase in sales.

About Viral Fire Marketing

Operating from Idaho headquarters, Viral Fire Marketing aims to provide the latest automation technologies to small businesses around the world. The agency works across a wide range of sectors, including health and medical, retail, e-commerce, services, home improvements, automotive, and more.

A satisfied client recently stated: “This is a game changer for our Mexican restaurant. We’ve always done the ‘old school’ forms of marketing. When we worked with Viral Fire Marketing, we wanted two things: new local customers and returning repeat customers on tap. In just under two weeks, we now have hundreds of local leads and can communicate with them across three distinct channels.”

