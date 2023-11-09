Autonomous AI Multichannel Content Marketing, SEO & Chatbot Tool For SMB Updated

mBrain has announced updates to its AI-driven SEO, content marketing, and chatbot automation platform, which helps small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) scale for growth and maximize their online visibility.

Created for SMBs with little to no internal marketing staff, the new tool uses AI technology to autonomously launch and manage multi-channel, multi-lingual visibility campaigns.

More information is available at https://ai-mbrain.com

The all-in-one marketing platform will allow SMBs to launch large-scale SEO and content campaigns while maintaining 24/7 engagement through multilingual chatbot integration. With the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence, businesses aspiring for growth can experience the benefits of partnering with a multi-channel marketing agency without adding unnecessary staff to their payroll or liaising with an external workforce.

The tool autonomously produces SEO-optimized and lead-converting marketing content designed to boost reach across social media, websites, blogs, and Google Business Profile pages. Moreover, it continually refines engagement and content strategies to maintain and improve results over time.

As such, it is effective in encouraging site visitors to trust the business through custom content distributed across social media platforms. This content is expertly crafted based on the client business’ long-term goals, target demographic, and existing brand voice. Using this technique, mBrain estimates that it can help businesses increase their lead generation by five times their current rate, converting prospects into appointments and sales through uniquely tailored engagement strategies.

By promoting high-quality, informative content, the tool can increase search rankings and further enhance company visibility and trust among potential customers. Using data-backed insights, its AI technology identifies the most effective strategies and seamlessly implements them into campaigns. Moreover, its 24/7 chatbots can converse with site visitors in a sophisticated, human-like manner, fostering trust and optimizing conversion rates

“Embark on the future with mBrain, the AI chatbot that excels in natural dialogue”, a spokesperson for the company said. “Elevate customer interactions as mBrain skilfully transforms intricate requests into captivating conversations.”

Automating and promoting content in 95 languages, the chatbot tool can help businesses achieve global reach and diversify their client pools. It can be embedded into business sites with a single line of code and start converting leads into sales immediately.

