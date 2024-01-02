Autonomous Conversational AI Chatbot For Sales & Content Marketing: Update

New AI-powered technology offers business owners an integrated solution for better customer support and more engaging online content, announce the creators of mBrain.

mBrain is announcing new AI-powered solutions for businesses looking for effective ways to improve their customer experience, generate more leads, and create better, more engaging online content. Using a continuously learning AI system, the tool offers plug-and-play AI assistance for a wide range of marketing tasks.

More details can be found at https://ai-mbrain.com

The announcement comes as the use of AI in marketing continues to pose challenges - with more than 60% of marketers using AI in their processes, but half of them stating that inadequate AI adoption is holding them back.

mBrain aims to provide business owners with an effective way to incorporate the latest advance in AI into their customer support and marketing services - without the extensive costs of a full-blown marketing department.

The solution allows owners to benefit from integrated AI marketing, sales, and customer support solutions via a single line of code embedded in their sites.

Once set up, the AI offers a wide range of features - from responding to customer questions in an efficient, engaging way, to creating professional multi-channel content for marketing and advertising campaigns.

“mBrain takes lead conversion to new levels,” said a company representative. “mBrain uses cutting-edge AI to orchestrate follow-ups via email, SMS, and phone calls. This seamlessly converts prospects into scheduled appointments. This multifaceted approach optimizes sales and accelerates business expansion. “

The AI behind mBrain has been trained to think like an experienced sales agent, with the functionality extending to incorporate customer relations, content writing, e-mail strategy, and more.

mBrain is currently available in 95 languages, the AI automatically detecting the user’s language and providing expert support as needed.

Built by HM Optimisation, the solution has been employed successfully by businesses across sectors - with users impressed by mBrain’s versatility, efficiency, and ease of use.

“mBrain was a game-changer in our marketing efforts,” said a satisfied client. "We saw an increase in web traffic, engagement, and leads. mBrain is a must for any company looking to create quality content."

