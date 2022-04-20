AutoStore™ Accelerates International Growth with New Singapore Office

NEDRE VATS, Norway, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading warehouse automation company, AutoStore , announces the opening of its new Singapore office. The location will serve as the local hub for AutoStore in the Asia-Pacific region as the company positions itself to serve both local partners and clients, while adapting to meet the growing demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) in the region.



The new Singapore office builds upon the company's existing presence in the area. Currently, AutoStore has installed its innovative cube storage systems at seven sites in Singapore through its partner network. The new location will allow AutoStore to seamlessly work alongside both its local partners and clients.

“This new office in Singapore gives us the opportunity to interact more closely, directly, and personally with our Asia-Pacific clients and partners than ever before,” said Philipp Schitter, Vice President Business Development Asia-Pacific at AutoStore. “It is clear that the demand for automated warehouse solutions is growing, especially as e-commerce continues to be a driving force for innovation. We're pleased to expand our global presence to meet customers where they are at.”

AutoStore plans to hire for several key positions to be based in the Singapore office, as well as offer demonstrations of its robotic solutions at the new facility in the coming year.

About AutoStore

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robot technology company that invented, and continues to pioneer, Cube Storage Automation – the densest product/inventory storage solution in existence. The company’s focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of warehousing. AutoStore is global, with more than 850 systems installed in 45 countries over a wide range of industries. All sales are designed, installed, and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators – which AutoStore calls ‘partners’. The company’s headquarters is in Nedre Vats (Norway), with offices also in Oslo (Norway), in the U.S., UK, Germany, Austria, France, Spain, Italy, Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

