Avance Clinical's USA Biotech Survey Finds 21% Not Aware Australian Clinical Data is Accepted by the FDA and Other Major Regulatory Authorities

ADELAIDE, AUS, Jun 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading Australian CRO for biotechs and Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient Avance Clinical announced the results of their Australian Clinical Trials Knowledge Survey with Endpoints News as part of their presence at BIO Digital 2021.







Results from the survey found:

- 21% were not aware Australian data is accepted by the FDA and other major regulatory authorities

- less than half of respondents were aware of Australia's 43.5% rebate on clinical research spend

- only 52% knew that studies could achieve regulatory approval in under 5 weeks in Australia



The survey was sent to Endpoints News subscribers in biotech hubs on the USA east and west coasts.



The Avance Clinical team is attending BIO Digital 2021 virtually and is available on the BIO One-on-One Partnering(TM) platform to discuss the benefits of conducting trials in Australia.



Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen, said the survey was designed to determine awareness levels among biotech companies around the key benefits of conducting clinical trials in Australia. "Sponsors are well aware of the quality of research from Australia however it seems from the survey that some key benefits including data acceptance, the rebate, and accelerated regulatory approval are still not widely known," said Yvonne Lungershausen. "The clinical trial environment in Australia supports rapid regulatory approval and includes one of the most attractive rebates on clinical costs as part of the Australian Government's clinical trial attraction incentive program."



Avance Clinical has recently won the BDO Excellence in Business Award 2021 for rapid managed growth and attracting and nurturing experienced staff in a competitive global environment. The mid-sized CRO has a reputation for going beyond the industry standard time and support for Sponsors and providing staff the training and resources needed to deliver excellence in clinical research management.



About Avance Clinical



Avance Clinical, Australia's CRO for biotechs, has more than 20-years of experience providing excellence in clinical research services for biotech companies from around the globe. Avance Clinical facilitates quality drug development by aligning people, skills, and expertise in the pursuit of drug development for a healthier world. The collective pool of knowledge and experience at Avance Clinical continually grows through the careful selection of experts who also demonstrate passion in their chosen field. Avance Clinical offers high-quality services in an established clinical trial ecosystem, that includes world-class investigators and sites able to access specific patient groups.



Recent Awards:

Excellence in Business Award 2021

Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award 2020



Other benefits of working with Avance Clinical include:

1. The Government R&D grant offers up to 43.5% rebate on clinical trial spend

2. COVID-19 clinical continuity

3. Site Initiation Visit (SIV) and Study Start achieved in 5 - 6 weeks

4. No IND required for clinical trials

5. Full GMP material is not mandated for Phase I clinical trials

6. Established clinical trial environment with world-class investigators and sites

7. Access to sites/Phase I facilities with established healthy subject databases and specific patient populations

8. Major hospitals with world-class infrastructures and dedicated Clinical Trial Units with a long track-record in FDA compliant research

9. Seasonal studies: Northern hemisphere sponsors can conduct their studies year-round by taking advantage of Australia's counter-flu and allergy seasons

10. Avance Clinical is accredited as a gene technology CRO under the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) so it can manage gene technology trials in Australia.



